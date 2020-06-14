ELAM: Wave three down begins

So despite watching our cities burn down on the evening news reports, the stock and oil markets follow their own course. Markets are soaring despite the negative mood on television and lost businesses to mob violence. This is a dangerous combination in defiance of social mood theory. Be careful out there.

End comment, last week’s column

In reading two newspapers this morning, I find only one correct headline. Dow plunges 1,861 point as optimism evaporates.

After 900 points up last Friday, supposedly due to 2.5 million jobs created, the media is at a loss to explain Thursday’s drop of double those points.

The better explanation is that Wave Two up is finally complete. Wave Three down began this past Wednesday. Ralph Elliott, a professional accountant, formed his Elliott Wave Theory of mass behavior in the 1930s. It is a three steps one way, two steps back the other, explanation of mass psychology. Wave One down, Feb. 12 – March 23, dropped 11,000 points in a few weeks, supposedly over the virus. The purpose of a Wave Two up is to restore confidence. This happened in a big way with the NASD recovering 100 percent of its fall. But those two waves are complete and Wave Three, the strongest of the five, is upon us. Believe the theory or not, it makes a lot more sense than lurching from one news report to another, attempting to explain the markets.

Wave Three will likely last until mid-July. Given the strength of its start this week, it would not be surprising to see the previous low of DJIA 18,000 re-visited.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell actually believes he is completely in charge of setting interest rates. The Fed follows the market which sets rates. Expect rates to climb; they are already. The reason will be fear of default. One cruise line is paying 12 percent for borrowed money already. Numerous retail and shale producers are either now in or contemplating bankruptcy. Default fears amid mass deflation stalks the markets.

Crude oil prices have stair-stepped down the last 12 years hitting high of 140, 110, 80 and this past week 40. The XLE Energy ETF has dropped 17 percent in the last four days. Much lower prices for energy shares lie ahead.

Please disavow yourself of the idea that there are “safe stocks” in this environment. A prime example is well run Cullen Frost Bank CFR which is down 16 percent this week. XLE and CFR are falling twice as fast as the overall market. The overall market is still held up by a handful of tech stocks with outsized weighting in the indexes. Already many individual stocks are set to disappear as Pier One did last week.

Our closing observation last week, markets defy social theory, foretold a total breakdown of authority in Seattle. “Protestors” have formed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone CHAZ occupying a former police station. They have called for free everything, college, rent, you name it, and have barricaded their own enclave. Authorities there let this happen. These same events played out from 1968-1974.

This time China is a far more formidable adversary than the Soviet Union ever was. Risk is high as the world is being re-made. Europe pulls back, the U.S. is uncertain, China marches ahead with its own new Infrastructure Investment Bank and military.