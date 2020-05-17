ELAM: What is really wrong?

About 36.5 million people have filed unemployment applications in the past eight weeks.

Workers File 3 Million New Jobless Claims, WSJ Today

Here is an anecdotal example of exactly what is wrong on a micro and macro scale.

He was driving for Uber and quit amide the pandemic. She drives a school bus. They cannot make the payments on their credit card.

There you have it. What sound banking practice would extend a credit card to such a couple? Now ‘what’s in your wallet- Capital One has issued some 130 million credit cards. Bank of America notes expenditures are down on its cards, of course, holders have hit their limits.

The government mandated shutdown has hastened the lay-offs and slow down. But my view is that the world never recovered from 2009, the USA is the only nation where stock prices rose above those levels. Now the creditors come calling at Ford, Neiman Marcus, and J Crew. Another 100,000 stores are expected to close over the next five years. April retail sales reported today are down 16.4% versus 12% expected.

A full-page ad in the WSJ today asks, “When Will the Bear Market End?” The better question, Is it just getting underway? I suspect that is the case. The jobless rate is probably higher than unemployment claims. And the total out of work is likely 20%, a Great Depression number.

And that won’t change if Nancy Pelosi has her way. Another $3 trillion rescue bill will be introduced today. That would extend the ‘extra’ $600 per week in unemployment benefits through January 2021. That would allow the Democrats to run against massive job losses, who is coming back to work if they make more sitting at home? Or if Trump refuses to sign the bill, they can claim he is heartless. Never let a crisis go to waste. Speaking of which, here is a Mexico update.

How bad is it? Mexico drug cartels are distributing boxes of food and supplies complete with the image and name of Drug Lord El Chapo Guzman on the box!

The DJIA has been in distribution for the last month. This is a sideways pattern in which those exiting the market sell to the late-comers believing the worst is over. I doubt that. And most projections and plans are being made with that assumption. The next wave of selling will likely take out the March 23 low around 18,000. At that point reality may begin to set in on those still bullish.

Oil prices have advanced but WTIC is $28.23. Some 140 shale producers may have to take Chapter 11 re-organization. The percent of energy companies in bullish formation dropped 55 percentage points to 44% the last two days. The bear continues to reign over the oil patch.