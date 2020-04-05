ELAM: Oil prices bounce big as talks mount

Even with OPEC on board that is a phenomenal amount of oil and it will be very difficult to get everyone on board.

Edward Marshall at Global Risk Management speculating on 10 mbpd cut

By now readers are probably aware that Trump tweeted a deal in the works to cut Russia/Saudi production by 10 million barrels per day. The oil price shot up to $27.47 this morning, a huge gain from the low 20s.

But Russia denies talking to the Saudis. And the Saudis say they will only cut if the rest of the Group of 20 do so as well. As we have long noted in this space, the problem is that most overseas producers have nothing to bolster their economies but the sale of oil. At this point it would be difficult to find anywhere to store another 10 mbpd production. I doubt the reality of this so-called deal.

This past week saw the first bankruptcy among a larger shale producer, Whiting Petroleum. The prices of the major international oils jumped as much as ten percent on this news. The FRAK ETF rose from about $3.50 to $4.50.

After dipping below 19,000, the DJIA is trading around 21,400 this morning with resistance above 22,000. We previously mentioned the macro-economic concept of the multiplier effect. If the baker spends a dollar to the candlestick maker, the candle man buys another chicken from the butcher, and so on. But the idea works in reverse as well.

Already 6.6 million have filed unemployment claims. This dwarfs any sort of number going all the way back to the second oil embargo of the late 1970s. With all public gatherings forbidden, the long forced shut-ins continue, the more reluctant people will be to go out and spend money when told they can.

Consider all the bets on attending sporting events this fall. From high schools to universities to professional teams, the big bet has been that millions will show up for the games. Sales of team related gear are also assumed. Now that looks like a poor bet.

The shut in knows no strangers. Auto dealers are swamped with inventory, manufacturers idle suppliers, Mom and Pop restaurants are pressed to remain open with curb service, and so it goes. The career plans of the Class of 202 are on hold as well.

The world is already in recession, two quarters of downturn in gross domestic product. A prolonged recession becomes a depression. That now looks likely.