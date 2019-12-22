ELAM: Crude oil and stocks on hold

Devon Energy agreed to sell its remaining position in the Barnett Shale for $770 million. The Barnett is west and south of Fort Worth.

This reflects the continued consolidation in shale producing areas. The fracturing that made the USA an oil exporter is a victim of its own success. Too much debt during the $100+ oil period ending in 2014 has pushed share prices lower. This has led to consolidation and sales to pay off debt.

And this has returned the venerable Permian Basin to its former status as the Number One area for oil production in the continental US.