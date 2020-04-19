ELAM: Oil cracks $20, stocks continue rally

The oil market is currently undergoing a historic shock that is abrupt, extreme and at global scale.

OPEC Monthly Report

In these pages and on our marketperspective.com weblog we pegged the next support levels for WTIC at $17 and then $12, the latter number going back to 1999.

This Friday morning WTIC is already down 10% to $17.90. Trying to make a concrete prediction is attempting to catch the falling knife.

While $18 may be the futures price, cash prices are much lower. Futures are rapidly arbitraging the difference. World oil demand prior to the crisis was about 100 million barrels per day (mbpd). Now the actual demand is unknown, best guess is a wide range of 65-75 mbpd. OPEC suggests demand has dropped 20% But storage facilities are full. The New York Mercantile Exchange where oil futures are traded announced it is reconfiguring its software to allow for negative prices. Options regularly go to zero but this will the first time a barrel of oil has done so. Heavier Canadian crude cash prices are in the low single digits, if one can find a buyer.

American Airlines flatly states there is no demand for air travel. We noted last week TSA Checkpoint numbers are down 95% from a year ago. The combination of too much output and too little demand will surely push oil prices lower.

Do not be tempted to buy any type of energy stock because it is currently paying a high dividend. Energy firms, that are still in business, are slashing dividends to preserve cash. Exxon Mobil has slashed capital spending, borrowed billions, and promises to maintain the dividend. With millions of retirees depending on that dividend, good, but how long can one pay dividends with borrowed money?

I was wrong thinking the counter trend rally in stocks had ended. The DJIA is up 700 points this morning. The buy the dip mania is strong. But investors (gamblers?) are even buying cruise lines and hotels, thinking a V shaped recovery is around the corner. That thinking ignores the now 22 million jobless claims. The Food Bank in San Antonio already needs emergency help as thousands with no savings line up for food. This is a return to the bread lines of the 1930s.

And the social mood reflected by Democrats trying to turn thee pandemic to political advantage is not helping The government is arbitrarily picking winners and losers, who can have a shop open and who must be closed. The small toy store is closed while Walmart selling the same toy is open. Negative mood is rising.

This will not end soon. Cash is king. The shambles that is the energy industry will be reflected in other spheres before this ends.