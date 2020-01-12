ELAM: Oil prices consolidate, a bottom for natural gas?

Crude futures edged down Thursday to their lowest level in four weeks.

This is a column about energy markets, which makes sense as our newspapers are in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin has returned to its rightful place as the largest producer of crude oil in the USA.

This column often has a currency focus as oil is priced internationally in US Dollars. Hence a weak US dollar tends to bolster crude prices and a strong dollar weakens the price. Sure enough the peek in the dollar three months ago in early October was at 99.25. That saw a low in WTIC around $52.50. The Dollar index has fallen since to 96 and now risen to 97.16. Crude oil raced to $65 plus. The column has been consistently bullish on oil prices, noting a low in the complex last August.

At present our view is for a weaker US Dollar in 2020. This would be supportive to commodities, like oil, natural gas, and metals, priced in dollars. The US dollar sold off from its October high and has rebounded. Likewise, the Canadian dollar, a currency in a commodity based economy, rose and is correcting. I expect this will end in a week or so with the US dollar falling again.

Critics will no doubt point to the Iran dust up as having ‘saved’ my prediction. But there is typically a fundamental event in any of these markets to justify the technical analysis.

The result of taking out the Iranian General and his subordinate was a step back by Iran. While I have not read anyone commenting, surely the reality that the US can take out two autos and passengers with no loss of US life and all loss of Iranian life made an impression on their leadership. And so crude oil prices posted an outside reversal week to the down side. This is normally a negative. But after a big rally of $14 I three months, a correction was due.

USO is an ETF proxy for the United States oil price. Despite the sharp correction, it remains in an uptrend from the October low.

Our suggestions have worked well. Various Energy Trusts such as PBT, BPT, MVO, and MTR have advanced in price. And they are still paying fat dividends. Alerian Master Limited Partnership AMLP an ETF of MLPs, rose from $770 to $8.70 and also pays a 9% dividend. And our long suffering benchmark Apache APA has soared from sub $20 to over $30 on an overseas oil discovery.

I would rather buy out of favor energy plays paying nice dividends than dabble in Apple at $300 + in its upward parabolic arc, but to each his own.