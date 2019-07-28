Basin rig count up three as oil prices rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up by three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 443 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 480 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down eight from last week at 946 rigs. A year ago, 1048 rigs were active. The count shows that 776 rigs sought oil, down three from the previous week, and 169 explored for natural gas, down five from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $52.75 per barrel, up 75 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $56.20 per barrel, up 57 cents from the previous week.