Man camps prepare to weather coronavirus pandemic

An unprecedented coronavirus pandemic combined with the drop in oil prices, has left some businesses in the Permian Basin searching for answers.

Others have been trying to adapt to it, while others are preparing to weather the storm.

One of those businesses is oilfield lodging, or man camps.

Ralph McIngvale, one of the managers at Permian Lodging, says his team of employees hasn’t been hit too hard from the affects of the virus just yet, but they are ready for anything.

“Of course, our business has slowed down,” McIngvale said. “The whole world has slowed down, obviously. But we have a pretty good staff. We immediately got going with the conference calls and everything. We reached out to all the health departments in West Texas.”

As far as what steps they’ve taken to try and avoid the spread of the virus, McIngvale said his employees have been following the same guidelines that everyone else has tried to follow.

“We actually followed the really big hotel chains and what they’re doing,” McIngvale said. “For example, we have full cafes at all facilities. We only serve our meals to go. We have limited our touch points everywhere. Of course, our staff always wears gloves.”

That includes high traffic areas around properties.

“We increased the cleaning in the lobbies,” McIngvale said. “We’ve closed our gyms. We’ve done everything that everyone else has done. We’ve been pretty smart about this because we realize how serious it is and we want to protect our tenants and our own employees as best as we can.”

However, business has still slowed down in recent weeks, just like with everyone else. But when they saw what was happening around the globe regarding the pandemic, McIngvale and his staff saw the writing on the wall.

Permian Lodging, a Louisiana-based housing company that provides units for industrial workers, owns six locations including Midland, Monahans, Pecos, Orla, Big Spring and Carlsbad, N.M.

As if dealing with COVID-19 hasn’t been enough, the business also faces uncertainty resulting from the collapse of oil prices.

On Jan. 14, the price of crude oil was around $58.23 a barrel.

On March 31, it had fallen to as little as $20.48.

McIngvale says people have to be realistic about the situation.

“You have to understand that these are really tough times,” McIngvale said. “The price of oil is crazy.”

The location in Monahans has up to 455 bedrooms. According to McIngvale, they have about 250-400 people housed at that location right now, but that number changes due to the unpredictability of the oil industry.

“It fluctuates daily,” McIngvale said. “The oilfield is getting hit really hard right now with the price of oil and the COVID-19 virus. We’re probably 250-400 people, depending on how the crews rotate in and out.”

But McIngvale is hopeful about hanging on to his staff. He says the company employees around 235 people.

“We’re trying not to lay people off,” McIngvale said. “We’ve been very fortunate. We’re making people work straight shifts, but they still have a job. That’s what we’ve been stressing that. We’ve been hanging on to as many people as we can. It’s going to be hard on everybody, but we’re making sure that we’re going through this process.”

