Basin rig count up two as oil prices decrease

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up by two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 444 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 485 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down eight from last week at 934 rigs. A year ago, 1057 rigs were active. The count shows that 764 rigs sought oil, down six from the previous week, and 169 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $51.00 per barrel, down $1.00 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $54.50 per barrel, down $1.16 from the previous week.