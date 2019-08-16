Basin rig count down three while oil prices are up slightly

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down by three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 441 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 486 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up one from last week at 935 rigs. A year ago, 1057 rigs were active. The count shows that 770 rigs sought oil, up six from the previous week, and 165 explored for natural gas, down four from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $51.25 per barrel, up 25 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $54.87 per barrel, up 37 cents from the previous week.