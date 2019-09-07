Basin rig count down two as oil prices rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down by two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 427 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 484 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down six from last week at 898 rigs. A year ago, 1048 rigs were active. The count shows that 738 rigs sought oil, down four from the previous week, and 160 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $53.00 per barrel, up $1.50 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $56.52 per barrel, up $1.42 from the previous week.