HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Panthers eye playoffs as season gets underway

Winning and getting to the playoffs is always going to be the ultimate goal.

Permian volleyball coach Gillian Herrera and her players know their goal of reaching the postseason isn’t out of reach.

That’s why the theme for the Lady Panthers this year is mission possible.

“That has a double meaning,” Herrera said. “Number one, we want to stay healthy. We want to stay and do those things right and the second thing is that we want to make the playoffs.

“To do that, we’re going to have to be consistent. Volleyball is a game of errors so we have to take care of the ball and eliminate errors on our part and create points for ourselves.”

The start of the season was delayed for all Class 6A and 5A schools due to COVID-19, but it’s been better late than never for the Lady Panthers who just began practice this week.

“We’re very excited,” Herrera said. “We keep talking about how these girls didn’t get to play much in the spring and they’re just champing at the bit to play some volleyball.”

They won’t have to wait very long to get to start as the Lady Panthers will play their season opener just five days after beginning practice when they start Friday at Lubbock Coronado.

According to Herrera, Permian has used the delayed start to focus on certain aspects on the court.

“To be able to get in there now and know that we’re about to scrimmage and start playing games, it feels amazing,” Herrera said.

Permian is coming off a 16-22 overall record from last year which included a 2-8 showing in District 2-6A.

The Lady Panthers finished fifth in the district standings and were four games out of a playoff spot.

The Lady Panthers will have six returning varsity players from last year’s team including libero Natalia Abila.

“She is a four-year varsity letterman so we look forward to her to step up,” Herrera said. “She’s a team captain.”

Also coming back will be defensive specialist Anyssa Cruz as well as outside hitters Nyxalee Munoz and Bethani Fierro.

“We look for (Munoz) to play a bigger role this year,” Herrera said. “She knows her role is a little bit bigger.”

Permian has four seniors this year, but two of them will be making their varsity debuts, including outside hitter Monica Hinojos and setter Alizay Rivera.

“I expect our returning players to step up for us,” Herrera said. “Things are a little bit different when the uniforms are on and the scoreboards are on. I expect Natalia Abila, Nyxalee and Bethani to really step up for us physically and verbally on the court and help lead us this year.”

For the players, the opportunity to get started after all the uncertainty that surrounded the season due to the pandemic has been great.

“We’ve been working really hard with the time that we’ve had and it’s been fun just to be able to start,” Fierro said.

Abila echoed her teammate’s thoughts.

“We’ve been off for a long time so we’re excited to get the season started,” Abila said.

Permian’s district this year will be slightly different with Amarillo Tascosa moving down to 5A, while San Angelo Central and Abilene High join the group.

“Obviously, there’s going to be some hungry girls out there so as far what they’re going to bring to the table, I’m not quite sure just yet,” Herrera said of the other teams in her district.

“But I know that everyone is going to be ready,” Herrera said. “It’s going to be a tough district. We have San Angelo Central and Abilene High now in the mix of it. We’re going to have to step up.”