HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship

  • April 9, 2021

Wolfforth Frenship 11, Permian 3

Permian......... 021  000     0   —     3      6     1

Frenship........ 312  500      x   —   11    18     5

Alexis Belen, Emma Chavez (4) and Makayla Sanchez. Erin Boles, Kynlee Bowlin (6) and Maya Mongelli. W — Boles. L — Belen. 2B — Permian: Mackenzei Bernal. Wolfforth Frenship: Maya Mongelli.  HR — Wolfforth Frenship: Jillian Franco, Mongelli, Madison Stewart.

Records — Permian 10-8, 1-7; Wolfforth Frenship 16-6, 5-3.

Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 9:35 pm

WOLFFORTH The Permian softball team kept pace early with Wolfforth Frenship before falling in an 11-3 loss to the Lady Tigers Friday in a District 2-6A road game.

A five-run fourth inning for Frenship proved too much for Permian to overcome.

Taylor Ramirez led the way offensively for the Lady Panthers with three hits and a run scored. Makayla Garcia had three hits for Frenship and Maya Mongelli drove in three runs and had one of three home runs on the evening for the Lady Tigers.

Permian returns home to face Odessa High at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted on Friday, April 9, 2021 9:35 pm.

