HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian falls to Wolfforth Frenship

The Permian softball team kept pace early with Wolfforth Frenship before falling in an 11-3 loss to the Lady Tigers Friday in a District 2-6A road game.

A five-run fourth inning for Frenship proved too much for Permian to overcome.

Taylor Ramirez led the way offensively for the Lady Panthers with three hits and a run scored. Makayla Garcia had three hits for Frenship and Maya Mongelli drove in three runs and had one of three home runs on the evening for the Lady Tigers.

Permian returns home to face Odessa High at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.