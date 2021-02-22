Health sciences announcements on tap oanews@oaoa.com

  • February 22, 2021

Health sciences announcements on tap

Health sciences announcements on tap

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 2:22 pm

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 2:22 pm

Naming agreements for the new health sciences building and an Odessa Development Corp. announcement are among the items on the agenda when the Odessa College Board of Trustees meets virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The board meeting may be viewed online and the public may access the meeting at: https://odessa-edu.zoom.us/s/93129206616; the webinar ID is: 931 2920 6616; and the passcode is: 439434; you may dial in at +13462487799.

The 83,000-square-foot health sciences building will cost almost $40 million. The project has received support from the Wood Family Foundation and Medical Center Health System.

Some other items on the agenda are:

>> Approval of course fees for fall 2021.

>> Approval of the health sciences building budget.

>> An education report: “From Strategies for Success to Learning Framework.”

>> An institutional effectiveness report.

>> The President’s report from President Gregory Williams including the Dream 2021 Conference update; OC hosted the Texas Alliance for Minorities Engineering Competition; Spring Starter Kit Giveaway; Black History Month activities; and Coffee and Community Conversation: Vaccines! Now What?

Posted on Monday, February 22, 2021 2:22 pm.

