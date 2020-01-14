  • January 14, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Hawks

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Hawks

Box score

Howard College 90, Odessa College 75

ODESSA COLLEGE (8-9, 1-3)

Tauriawn Knight 6-9, 5-5, 17, Joe Kasperzyk 1-10 2-2 4, Mam Ayuel 4-6 1-3 9, David Ward 4-7 0-0 12, Azubuike Nwankwo 0-1 1-2 1, Tavon Jones 5-16 6-8 16, Jayscon Bereal 4-7 0-0 10, Victor Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 1-1 0-0 1, Nate Lemons 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 27-60 15-21 75.

Howard College (11-8, 1-4)

Tucson Redding 8-18 7-10 25, Jevon Burton 4-7 0-0 10, Eric Reed Jr. 6-12 2-2 14, Lacey Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Tsotne Tsartsidze 2-5 0-0 5, Dominik Fragala 5-6 2-2 16, Klay Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Will Ellis 3-5 0-0 8, Malik Brikat 1-2 2-2 4, Mike Asante 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 13-16 90.

Halftime — Howard College 53, Odessa College 30. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 6-19 (Knight 0-2, Kasperzyk 0-3, Ayuel 0-1, Ward 4-7, Jones 0-1, Bereal 2-4, Lemons 0-1), Howard College 11-21 (Redding 2-4, Burton 2-4, Reed Jr. 0-3, Tsartsidze 1-1, Fragala 4-5, Brown 0-1, Ellis 2-3). Total fouls — Odessa College 19, Howard College 25. Fouled out — Howard College (Burton, Asante). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 26 (Jones 6), Howard College 25 (Asante 5, Ellis 5, Tsartsidze 5). Assists — Odessa College 9 (Knight 2, Kasperzyk 2, Jones 2, Bereal 2, Lemons 2).

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:24 pm

BIG SPRING The Odessa College men’s basketball team’s struggles continued Monday with a 90-75 loss to Howard College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) action.

For the Wranglers (8-9 overall, 1-3 in WJCAC) it was their third consecutive loss, all against conference opponents.

Odessa College was led by Tauriawn Knight who had 17 points total while Tavon Jones had 16 and David Ward finished with 12.

The Hawks (11-8, 1-4) were led by Tucson Redding had 25 points while Dominik Fragala had 16 and Eric Reed Jr. had 14.

Odessa College now sits in eighth place in the WJCAC standings.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

