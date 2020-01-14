COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Hawks

BIG SPRING The Odessa College men’s basketball team’s struggles continued Monday with a 90-75 loss to Howard College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) action.

For the Wranglers (8-9 overall, 1-3 in WJCAC) it was their third consecutive loss, all against conference opponents.

Odessa College was led by Tauriawn Knight who had 17 points total while Tavon Jones had 16 and David Ward finished with 12.

The Hawks (11-8, 1-4) were led by Tucson Redding had 25 points while Dominik Fragala had 16 and Eric Reed Jr. had 14.

Odessa College now sits in eighth place in the WJCAC standings.