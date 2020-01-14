WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road

BIG SPRING The Odessa College women’s basketball team continued its winning ways Mondaywith a 55-44 victory over Howard College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The Lady Wranglers (14-6 overall, 3-1 in WJCAC) were led by Okako Adika who had 12 points while Sofia Persson and Geovana Lopes each had 10 points. Odessa College has won four in a row, thelast two in conference play.

The Lady Hawks (5-15, 1-4) were led by Makayla Thomas who had 12 points for the day while Tatym Barnes finished with 11 and Averie Benson had 10.