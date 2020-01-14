  • January 14, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road

Box

WOMEN

Odessa College 55, Howard College 44

ODESSA COLLEGE (14-6, 3-1)

Arielle Adams 3-9 0-0 6, Okako Adika 4-10 4-5 12, Sofia Persson 4-12 0-0 10, Nakoia White 2-3 1-1 5, Geovana Lopes 5-7 0-2 10, Sahsa Schoenborn 1-2 0-0 3, Jenyff Moura 2-3 0-0 4, Jordan Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 23-52 6-10 55.

HOWARD COLLEGE (5-15, 1-4)

Tatym Barnes 5-16 1-2 11, Jazzeem Bethea 3-14 3-4 9, Bakayla Thomas 4-9, 2-4 12, Keona Loftis 0-1 0-0 0, Anais Bonnemaison 1-2 0-0 2, Averie Benson 2-6 5-5 10. Totals 15-48 11-15 44.

Odessa College 6 20 17 12 — 55

Howard College 20 10 7 7 — 44

3-Point goals — Odessa College 3-12 (Adams 0-1, Adika 0-2, Persson 2-6, Lopes 0-1, Schoenborn 1-2), Howard College 3-12 (Barnes 0-4, Thomas 2-3, Loftis 0-1, Benson 1-4). Total fouls — Odessa College 12, Howard College 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 31 (Lopes 7), Howard College 17 (Bethea 6). Assists — Odessa College 11 (Persson 3), Howard College 7 (Bethea 2, Loftis 2, Benson 2).

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:21 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road

BIG SPRING The Odessa College women’s basketball team continued its winning ways Mondaywith a 55-44 victory over Howard College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The Lady Wranglers (14-6 overall, 3-1 in WJCAC) were led by Okako Adika who had 12 points while Sofia Persson and Geovana Lopes each had 10 points. Odessa College has won four in a row, thelast two in conference play.

The Lady Hawks (5-15, 1-4) were led by Makayla Thomas who had 12 points for the day while Tatym Barnes finished with 11 and Averie Benson had 10.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

