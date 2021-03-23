  • March 23, 2021

Future Teachers of Odessa widens reach - Odessa American: Home

Future Teachers of Odessa widens reach

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/18cl38dp

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 5:11 pm

Future Teachers of Odessa widens reach By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

A program offered through Ector County ISD’s Career and Technical Education Department is aimed at attracting more teachers by offering it to a wider audience.

Future Teachers of Odessa currently has a little more than 20 juniors and seniors in it. Next school year, it will be offered to freshmen and sophomores.

“We have just a little over 20 juniors and seniors.”

“It’s not a very big number, so we obviously hope that the benefits of extending it down to grade nine will attract more students knowing that’s just so many more college credit hours that are covered. Tuition and textbooks are covered by the district,” said Carla Byrne, executive director of Career and Technical Education.

This will be the first time eighth graders will be presented with the chance of starting the teaching program as freshmen instead of having to wait.

“We’re allowing multiple points of entry into the program,” Byrne said. “We know that a lot of students are not thinking about what it is they want to do with the rest of their lives in eighth grade, so we know it may not really be on their radar until the end of grade nine, or the end of grade 10, or even grade 11,” Byrne said.

“We want all our students to know no matter which point you enter, you’ll be welcomed because ultimately at the end of the day we are working to graduate more students closer to degree completion and then teaching in our classrooms in ECISD, so however many semester credit hours they can earn while they’re with us all the better,” she added.

Students can earn up to 78 semester credit hours if they start in grade nine.

The academy was established a couple of years ago and is one of the many ways the district and its partners are working to grow their own teachers.

“You could essentially be in classrooms at age 20.”

“This is so monumental, especially when you think about students that go to college after high school — which is most of us — and then you graduate. So many people have student loan debt and they carry that debt for years sometimes. The students that take advantage of this program will not be strapped with that kind of student loan debt,” Byrne said.

She noted that the program is similar to an early college high school without actually being one. It covers tuition and textbook fees for the students, but the students will be housed at their home campuses.

Most of their classes will be on their high school campus with ECISD teachers who meet certain requirements. Then they will take classes at Odessa College and University of Texas Permian Basin to get the college experience.

“…We’re also going to be extending to the students a letter of intent to hire and so that’s really exciting. We’re basically going to be saying to students if you go into this program and you do well, we intend to hire you in ECISD … In turn, those students will sign a letter of commitment to the district,” Byrne said.

“The letter of intent lets them know that we will hire them upon successful completion of their degree and their certification, and if they’re able to pass a background check so all the normal things that teachers go through before they’re hired. … They will just have such a huge leg up on kids that don’t start the program until after they graduate high school,” she added.

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa senior Emmanuel Garcia, 18, said this is his first year in the program. His mother, Angie Garcia, taught for 14 years.

“I really like the idea of teaching because I think teachers really build the next generation,” Garcia said. “I think there are also students that need teachers because for some people teachers are just that older person they can look to. I like the idea of helping people in that way.”

Garcia said he’s not sure where he’s going to go to college and is unsure what grade he wants to teach. But he likes the program.

“… I wish I would have started earlier. I feel it really does give people an opportunity to get engaged with what they are? And I feel like it just gives people the option to start early and explore what you want to do so I really like that and they have really good teachers for it, in my opinion,” Garcia said.

Natalie Jones, 18, has been in the program since her junior year. She’s a senior now at New Tech and plans to attend University of Texas Permian Basin.

“I want to be a teacher because I want to inspire children to be their best selves and make a successful future for themselves,” Jones said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

