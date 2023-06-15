OPD investigating Dollar Tree theft

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft at the Dollar Tree located at 3120 Andrews Highway.

According to an OPD press release, the victim reported that she had been shopping at the Dollar Tree and investigation revealed that while the victim leaned over to read a price tag, an unknown female took a wallet out of the victim’s purse, which contained approximately $2,000. The suspect then exited the store and left the scene in a blue Dodge Durango.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in surveillance photos is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0003661.

