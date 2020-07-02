  • July 2, 2020

Fourth fun with hot rods

Fourth fun with hot rods

IF YOU GO

>> What: Car Show benefiting West Texas Gifts of Hope

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

>> Where: Crossroads Church, 6901 E. State Highway, Odessa

>> More information: tinyurl.com/yauydqvh

Posted: Thursday, July 2, 2020 1:32 pm

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Car enthusiasts can indulge their passion and celebrate the Fourth of July at the same time Saturday while also helping out a worthy cause.

The West Texas Street Rod Association will hold a car show benefiting West Texas Gifts of Hope (Hope House Odessa) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 6901 E. State Highway 191.

Chuck Leckbee, president of the West Texas Street Rod Association, said the event was a way for the club to engage in community outreach.

“Our club likes helping the community,” Leckbee said. “Hope House approached us about doing a car show and the club unanimously voted to do it. The main reason is we like helping out the community wherever we can.”

Entry fee for the show is $25 per vehicle. Leckbee said the show is open to all comers.

“It’s open to everyone, motorcycles, cars, trucks,” he said. “I’d say probably 200 cars can be parked out there.”

The event includes a raffle for an Armenian Red Sheep weekend hunt, an MCM Elegante package and gift cards for Rosa’s Cafe, Taco Villa and Texas Burger. Raffle tickets are $25 or five for $100.

Leckbee added that precautions against coronavirus will be in place.

“We’re going to have facemasks available for everybody, hand sanitizer available for everybody,” he said. “We encourage everybody to keep the social distance, which car guys are real good about that. They kinda keep that going.”

Leckbee said concessions and facilities will be available, but attendees will be allowed to bring in food and drinks.

“There’s going to be a food truck out there and the restrooms will be open there at the church,” he said. “There might even be a snowcone truck, but you can bring your own, too.”

The West Texas Street Rod Association, which was founded in 1972, has greatly expanded its scope and membership bas over the years, Leckbee said.

“The car club started was basically street rods at that time,” he said. “Now, we try to encourage the younger generation to get involved with the cars. If you like cars, you can belong to the club.

“The club’s open to all ages. We have all ages. We have all types of cars. We have the customs, we’ve got the street rods, we’ve got the muscle cars, we’ve got the rat rods and trucks. It’s a pretty eclectic selection of the community in our club.”

Posted on Thursday, July 2, 2020 1:32 pm.

