Former OCA teacher charged, booked

A former 50-year-old Odessa Collegiate Academy teacher was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

William Hikes Boone has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and improper relationship, a second-degree felony.

Jail records show that Boone had three bonds totaling $150,000 and he posted bail later on Wednesday.

Boone was previously arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center on Aug. 25. Boone posted bail on Aug. 31, a member of the Midland County Detention Center records department said over the phone on Thursday afternoon.

Ector County ISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins said over the phone on Thursday afternoon that Boone resigned and he is no longer employed by the district.

In a previous Odessa American article, an affidavit sworn by Terry Henkell of the Ector County ISD Police Department stated on or about Aug. 8, Principal James Ramage was called by two former students of the school.

The students gave him information involving a former student called “Kylee,” not her real name, the affidavit stated. The former students who called Ramage graduated from OCA.

“… One of the former students told Mr. Ramage that she had received a text from William Boone, a former teacher, and he was venting that ‘Kylee’ was going to college. Mr. Boone said he was going to miss her and it was like a break up. The former student said that she was told that William Boone had feelings for ‘Kylee,’” the affidavit details.

Boone was reportedly interviewed by Henkell on Aug. 10. Boone reportedly told Henkell that he had never kissed “Kylee” and had never been to her house.

“He said that he doesn’t know where she lives. He said that they used an app on the phone to communicate with a group of students,” the affidavit stated.

Henkell reportedly interviewed the student and the student provided Henkell with copies of a chat that Boone had sent to the student over the app.

“The chat was from William Boone to the student in which he told her that he was falling in love with ‘Kylee.’ He told the student that they had kissed after graduation and she got scared. He said that he showed up to ‘Kylee’s’ house when her parents were gone,” the affidavit stated.

“Kylee” was reportedly taken to Harmony Home for a forensic interview. “Kylee” stated during the interview that she was one of Boone’s former students at OCA. “Kylee” also detailed in the interview that Mr. Boone had engaged in several sexual acts at school with “Kylee” between January 2020 and March 2020, while she was a student at the school, the affidavit detailed.

“Kylee” reportedly detailed that it started out with Boone kissing her. Boone then reportedly progressed to touching her on her breasts over and under her clothing.

“Kylee” stated Boone then progressed to pulling down her pants and digitally penetrating her vagina, the affidavit stated.

“Mr. Boone then progressed further by performing oral sex on her in the room and also then Mr. Boone was masturbating while performing oral sex on ‘Kylee’ in the classroom. ‘Kylee’ said that he ejaculated on the floor. She said Mr. Boone would clean up the room and she would leave. She also said that on the 4th of July, that Mr. Boone came to her house and knocked on her door, but she didn’t open the door,” the affidavit detailed.

The affidavit stated a criminalistics unit from the Odessa Police Department was called to Boone’s classroom at Odessa Collegiate Academy.

“An alternate light source was used in his room. There were spots on the floor, his chair, his desk, and the wall that were detected with the light. The spots were swabbed by the technicians for evidence for presence of DNA,” the affidavit detailed.

“Kylee” stated in the affidavit that some of the acts were performed at his desk.