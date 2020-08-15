First Odessa Christian starts Monday

For First Odessa Christian Academy, the first day of school is just hours away and it will be face to face.

Head of Schools Tyler Press said the campus, located at First Baptist Church, will offer kindergarten through eighth grade this year and has 120 students enrolled. Seven new teachers were hired this year, bringing the total to 15.

The plan is to add grade levels every year up through high school, Press said.

The decision to go back for face-to-face instruction was made because the school has smaller class sizes and large classroom spaces that they felt would meet safety requirements for COVID-19.

“The facilities are 60,000 square feet, so we have a large area to be able to utilize for our students,” Press said.

On a recent Monday, teachers were undergoing professional development in house.

“Where we had to pivot quickly at spring break to be able to move to all online learning, we are front-loading all of our professional development this year for when, or if, we have to go to online learning. If a student were to get sick, or if we would have to self-isolate we can do it quickly. We’re utilizing Google Classroom. We are one-to-one. All of our students are provided with iPads, so our teachers are just getting that necessary time to have everything already in place for students, so if they do have to go home they’ll still be able to continue learning,” Press added.

During spring break in March, First Odessa Christian Academy transitioned everyone to Google Classroom and Google Meets.

“Then we sanitized everything and put packets together. Families came through and picked up their stuff and then took it back home, which at the time we were told it was going to be two weeks and then it was a month and then it was the rest of the year,” Press said. “My staff did a great job with that. Our … elementary (students) had four hours a day of face-to-face instruction through these meetings and then our middle school … went from 8 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon with classes so they still rotated like a normal class schedule, they just went from teacher to teacher (virtually).”

Parents were understanding about why this had to be done and complementary of the online experience, Press said.

Cathy Christesson, a first grade teacher, and Kelli Jenkins, a kindergarten teacher, participated in training Aug. 10. Both are starting their second year at First Odessa Christian.

“It’s going to have some challenges with just trying to integrate as much as we can digitally so that if we do have to go (virtual) again, we are on point and our kids are prepared for that because we’re doing a lot more tech-based stuff in class as well, so when they do go home they’re not like, ‘We’ve never seen this before.’ We’re making sure that our kids are prepared for that,” Christesson said. “We’re hoping that we don’t have to go home, but we want to be ready for that eventuality.”

Jenkins said she is looking forward to starting face-to-face instruction just in case they have to go virtual because then she will have started to build relationships with her students.

She added that it’s like everyone is a first-year teacher again trying to navigate this new form of instruction. Jenkins said they will go from, for example, using manipulatives to not using manipulatives and young students need to hold things and touch things.

“… Not being able to do that is going to be quite the challenge,” as is keeping students six feet apart, Jenkins said.

“… They want to be in each other’s circles, so having to teach that on top of our academics is going to be quite a sight,” Jenkins said.

Press’ wife, Alicia, is an executive director of leadership for Ector County ISD. Tyler Press also was an administrator for the district before moving over to First Odessa Christian Academy. This is the second year the school has been in operation.

“We got some great ideas from ECISD, as well. Alicia is always a great source just because of her expertise, but we started off different. From the day school started, every student had their own device so we were already one-to-one from the get-go,” Press said.

While the school is prepared, they are still getting guidance from all over and the information keeps changing.

“… We’re all kind of drinking from a fire hydrant right now. We’re doing our part, so we’ll have regularly scheduled hand washing,” Press said. “All of our classrooms have sinks for elementary (students), so they’ll be able to wash their hands in class. We are providing all of our students with masks … We’re following the state governance that anyone who is 10 and older must wear a mask every day, except while in sports. We are, as much as possible, separating (students) by six feet, even in the classroom. When they’re in choir, unfortunately, they have to be 10 feet apart. We are providing all of our teachers with face shields, as well as masks so we have all those ready for our teachers. We are following all CDC and TEA guidelines, so we definitely want to make sure the learning environment is as safe as possible for both students and staff.”

CDC is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and TEA is the Texas Education Agency.

“We have provided school supplies for all our students this year, so we’re limiting even exposure for our parents to have to get out and purchase those school supplies. Our PTO, the parent teacher organization, they are reaching out to families and asking for cleaning supplies for the classrooms to be provided. We have already had families step up and they’re purchasing air purifiers for the classrooms and microwaves since we’ll be eating in the classrooms. Students will be able to warm up their lunches. Of course, we’ve been stockpiling Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer. The custodial crew here does a fantastic job of cleaning surfaces and having all the appropriate sanitizers,” he said.

Press said the families that have students attending the school are excited to return.

“When they heard that we were still planning on starting face to face on Aug. 17, we had lots of students who were excited to come back,” he added.

The campus has even seen an increase in students. He added that Odessa had wanted options for their children.

“… We have gotten praise from our families and we are blessed that even through the pandemic and the oilfield cutting jobs we still have been able to increase enrollment,” Press said. “I really think that speaks to the quality of the education that’s going on in the classroom and the work that the staff has put in just to create an infectious school environment, in a good way.”

“The big thing that we hear is that they want faith-based, smaller class sizes and stuff like that, so we’re happy to be able to accommodate them with those,” Press said.

The campus is fully accredited with TEA, which Press said was a big deal for the school, and they hire only certified teachers.

“Last year really kind of felt like it didn’t have an ending to the story. It was a little sad that it was our first year and we had great plans for an end-of-year celebration field day and awards ceremonies and everything like that. It just felt like it faded into black, but we did have a reverse parade where the students drove through and they got to throw water balloons and Silly String at the teachers. We cheered for them, which was a nice closure to it,” Press said.

Press said when teachers came back Aug. 5, that was kind of his first day of school, too.

“It was a mix of excitement and anxiety just kind of the unknown and what’s it going to look like this year. But my teachers have done a great job getting their classrooms ready and labeling cables and desks for their students to come back and decorating, so it’s been great,” he said.

Band and choir are being offered for middle school students and Michael Neiman, formerly with ECISD, is the athletic director.

“We will continue with our cross country and volleyball for the fall and then basketball season … followed by track and tennis. He’s been great. He’s been working with other local schools getting the schedule ready for all of those,” Press said.

Parents are not allowed inside the building to drop their children off at this time. They are dropped off at the front door and ushered in by school staff.

“Some of our kindergarten parents are a little bit heartbroken because they like to make sure their student is doing well and able to just manage that new adventure, so they’re a little heartbroken for that but they do understand the safety protocols,” Press said.

He added that First Odessa Christian will conduct a staggered release using multiple doors around campus so everyone isn’t using one door.

Limited spots are still available at the school, so if anyone is interested in enrolling, they can either the office at 432-339-0770 or they can look the school up online at focacademy.org. Press said they can apply online, but they have to come in and register in person.