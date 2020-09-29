Event focus is Odessa’s Black history

Connection Christian Church will be hosting an anti-racism tour inviting the public to learn from local educators and activists about the history of African Americans in Odessa at 3 p.m. Sunday at 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

The event is in part of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) denomination world communion day, which takes place the first Sunday of October each year.

After George Floyd’s death magnified conversations about police reform and racial injustice around the country, Connection Christian Church Rev. Dawn Weaks said that the moment reinforced her work as a Christian and her journey as an anti-racist.

Weaks and others chose to read Austin Channing Brown’s book “I’m still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” a memoir where the author investigates race and Christianity, as well as how people of color live on a daily basis in American institutions intertwined with white supremacy.

“ A really important part of our learning is (that) racism isn’t just calling someone a bad name. Racism is how a system is created to oppress certain people,” Weaks said, adding that members have done three online book studies, as well as Bible studies.

Weaks said this event will be a “concrete action to a spiritual study,” in a localized manner to further understand Odessa’s history.

She said that a goal of the event will be to focus on unknown parts of Odessa’s history that have contributed to inequities regarding race in the community.

Other tours include a look at the south side at “The Flats” marker at Douglass Park led by president of the local NAACP chapter Rev. Gene Collins, as well as a look at the Blackshear historical marker regarding education and court-ordered desegregation by educator Shelia Stevenson, a tour outside of law enforcement and the courthouse led by local attorney Gaven Norris and a tour outside of MCH’s Wheatley building led by Dr. Diana Ruiz.

“ Hopefully it will get us closer to understanding and loving our neighbors,” Weaks said.

Weaks said the tour will be by vehicle and people can either choose to stay in their cars or get out while social distancing.

Collins will lead the tour of “The Flats,” which he said was an area of town on the south side designated to African American people.

“ There were actually restrictions for where Black people could live,” he said in a phone interview adding that, “The Flats” was a self-sustaining business district where Black citizens shopped while other areas of town did not serve the African American community.

Collins spoke of the importance of those stories and said that it’s important to bring discussions of the past to show the history of the area.

“ I think the Odessa story has to be linked to other stories to fully understand what happened,” he said adding that it’s important to break down the stigma that comes with talking about race.

He urged all people to attend and said that this type of event is a good starting point for understanding.

“ You have to learn how to listen and find avenues of conversation,” he said.

Collins talked about stories he heard from his grandparents and said that when people tell stories, it adds humanity back into the history.

He hopes to contribute in a similar way.

“ I don’t want them (stories) to die with my generation,” he said.

The tour will begin at Connection Christian Church’s west parking lot where attendees will receive maps to the four locations of local historic significance.

The event can be watched virtually via the Connection Christian Church of Odessa Facebook page.