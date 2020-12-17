  • December 17, 2020

Empty Stocking, Angel Tree come through - Odessa American: Home

e-Edition Subscribe

Texas news

rss

People

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Get to know our reporters and send tips their way.

Submit news

Empty Stocking, Angel Tree come through

Annual fund drive remains $66 K short of goal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • RESCUING CHRISTMAS

    Eli Hartman

    Salvation Army Captain Clara Gomez briefs volunteers on their distribution procedures before the start of their Empty Stocking and Angel Tree distribution on Thursday morning at the Salvation Amy of Odessa. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program aims to provide toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might otherwise not be able to provide such items for their loved ones during the holiday season. This year, the Salvation Army of Odessa saw nearly 300 families pre-register to receive donations from the Angel Tree program.

View all 2 images in gallery.

Related Galleries

icon-collection Salvation Army Angel Tree Distribution
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The Salvation Army of Odessa held their annual Empty Stocking and Angel Tree distribution on Thursday morning where families in need who preregistered for the program could collect their Christmas gift donations. In addition to handing out the donated Christmas gifts, the Salvation Army provided over 300 boxes of food during their drive-through distribution.

Posted: Thursday, December 17, 2020 4:24 pm

Empty Stocking, Angel Tree come through By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The holidays are in full swing and that included the Odessa Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree and Empty Stocking distribution Thursday morning at its location on 810 E. 11th St.

“This is where all the toy drives that have come together for the year where the partnership with the Odessa American and the Empty Stocking and United Super Markets come together for us to put these toys together for these kids,” Odessa Salvation Army co-captain Juan Gomez said.

The program helps provide families in need of Christmas presents for their children and with a food box. The Empty Stocking Fund ends today and the goal of $100,000 is short about $66,000.

“Each of these toys are specific to the families that sent in a request,” Gomez said. “It really is an opportunity for us to share that Christmas opportunity with these families.”

Like with everything else that’s been going in 2020, this year’s Angel Tree distribution was set up a little different due to the safety precautions to avoid COVID.

In the past, the Angel Tree distribution would take place inside the Odessa Salvation Army’s gym where they would distribute items.

This year, to comply with social distancing, the distribution was done in a drive-by format where volunteers at the Salvation Army loaded items into the cars of families.

Gomez said about 300 families had signed up and came through on Thursday and boxes of food were also provided as well.

“Today, what we have is we have some food boxes that are going out to the families,” Gomez said. “We have over 250 food boxes for families that will be going out.”

A partnership with the West Texas Food Bank helped provide the 250 boxes of food while the Salvation Army provided another 100.

While this year’s distribution is different from in the past, Gomez says the Odessa Salvation Army is still hopeful of getting its Christmas message across like in past Decembers.

“We’re telling them what the real reason for the season is,” Gomez said. “It’s not about the gifts, it’s about remembering and being with family and fellowship during Christmas time.”

This year has been challenging for many families across the country including here in the Permian Basin with the pandemic affecting nearly all aspects in life including the economy.

Gomez says those struggles have been felt at the Odessa Salvation Army which includes the number of volunteers.

“It’s been a little difficult,” Gomez said. “Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, it’s become the push of us getting the stuff in the bags and the toys and organizing them the way they came in. We haven’t had many volunteers who have been able to come in and help out. It was my wife, our staff and our children who were able to put that together. Not having those volunteers was a struggle.”

Another item that’s been a factor has been finances.

“Our Empty Stocking is not where it was last year,” Gomez said. “Our Red Kettle campaign is about $400 down this year from last year. … There are some worries in the back of my mind. I worry with how things will look especially as we went out and bought things for (Thursday).”

However, Gomez knows that their main focus is still on the children and families.

“Once we’re done with that, then we’ll worry about how to recover from the funds that haven’t come in yet,” Gomez said.

According to Gomez, about 15 volunteers were able to help out with the distribution on Thursday.

In the past, they’ve had about 35-40 volunteers.

“The biggest thing is we’re having to do something that is completely mobile and dependent on everyone coming and going at the right time and with less volunteers,” Gomez said of the challenges of Thursday’s distribution.

One of the volunteers there was Kristie Corralez.

“We’re just here for the children and the families who of course need help this season with everything that’s been going on with the virus and the economy,” Corralez said. “For several years, we’ve adopted an angel off the tree. Throughout Odessa, when we find a tree, we’ll pick an angel. We brought in our donation for our angel and asked if they were taking any volunteers because we wanted to help.”

Odessa Salvation Army co-captain Clara Gomez said there were volunteers from around the area including some from other businesses.

“Haliburton came out to help us today and we have some regular volunteers,” Gomez said. “We’re doing about 50 families every 30 minutes. So far, things have been good. We’re hoping things can go as smooth as possible.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted on Thursday, December 17, 2020 4:24 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 60°/Low 39°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 32°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]