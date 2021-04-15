TEXAS VIEW: You can’t have it both ways, Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is mad at Major League Baseball and a whole lot of other people because they don’t like Georgia’s latest election integrity scheme. So, he took his baseball home and pouted.

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics but also perpetuating false political narratives,” the governor said from the safety of a news release. “This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom.”

He respects companies or organizations that live within the confines of his self-interpreted bubble, where 50,000 people can pack together in safety during a viral pandemic. Abbott is full-on anti-cancel culture unless he’s doing the canceling — then it’s OK. In an age of peak juvenile behavior, Abbott is determined to show that he can cancel those he doesn’t agree with, but never seem to grasp the consequences.

Is there an adult in the room?

If we’re to believe one narrative, the one where corporations can spend an unlimited amount of money on political races, we should just accept that they may have an opinion — after all, the Supreme Court essentially granted them personhood within the confines of the First Amendment. Abbott wants their money but certainly doesn’t want their opinions, but you can’t have it both ways.

The problem with Georgia is centered around hysterics. The Georgia Republican Party didn’t get the result they wanted in the last election and they’re changing the rules. No matter what they say they’re doing, Georgia voted in the dead of night to pass an election law that will make it harder for people of color to vote.

Texas is about to embark on a similar journey under the auspices of election security — even though most people seem to think that Texas’ election was really well run. The Republican Party kept control of just about everything. Although, the margins are getting smaller.

As a reminder, voter fraud is a very small matter — the fact that it’s a felony is helpful. The Heritage Foundation — a conservative think tank — has been tracking voter fraud for the last few years, and while they try to make the argument that it’s a widespread problem, the truth is in the data — it’s really not.

Since 2005, there have been 91 documented cases of voter fraud in Texas. Most of these are individuals. There were three cases where election results were overturned but all were in small races.

Despite the insistence that widespread voter fraud is a problem, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that it’s happening on a scale imagined by some. That brings us back to our governor.

In the last few weeks, Abbott has been quick to tout the economic success of the state by continuing to lure businesses here from around the country. Many of those companies want to do business in Texas because the state is booming and is central to distribution in the U.S. and Mexico, but that doesn’t mean those businesses automatically are going to not have an opinion because it might hurt Abbott’s feelings.

Already during 2021, Abbott has drawn attention to himself for his actions managing the coronavirus pandemic, February’s winter storms and now this latest dust-up over voting.

The truth is that there is nothing wrong with ensuring that elections are fair, secure and inclusive. If anything, we should continue to make it easy to vote but that means it’s also incumbent on the parties to do a better job of extending their messaging. The importance of voting is particularly important at the local level, where so many decisions are made that affect the daily lives of millions, and those elections desperately need an engaged citizenry that is both armed with facts and the ability to cast a vote without a hassle.

Maybe if Greg Abbott can work on that we’d feel better about where we are with election security, because it certainly feels like it’s a rush to judgment when the facts say there shouldn’t be a rush to do anything.