TEXAS VIEW: Yes, panhandling is out of control, the Legislature can help

It surprised no one recently when one of the toughest issues cities face pulled the Dallas City Council back into debate.

Panhandling has been an almost impossible problem for cities around the country to seriously address since the U.S. Supreme Court broadly limited how municipalities can govern street soliciting in its 2015 ruling in Reed vs. Town of Gilbert (Ariz.).

In Texas, though, one reason this has become such a problem goes back even earlier, to a foolish 2005 decision in the state Legislature that permitted charitable solicitations in road medians. Anyone who has ever put spare change in a firefighter’s boot knows the effect of this exception to the law.

Well, as it turns out, if the law considers it safe for a firefighter to stand in a median and ask for money, the law is likely to deem it safe for a panhandler. In the wake of Reed and other rulings, cities are reluctant to distinguish a firefighter passing the boot from a panhandler holding a cardboard sign.

Firefighters successfully lobbied for this exception. But the impact on cities is too serious to permit it to continue. The state should revisit this law and remove any exceptions to soliciting in roadway medians, where most panhandling takes place.

If the state determines it isn’t safe to be soliciting in the median — and it clearly isn’t — police can then begin to remove people who won’t move along. As panhandlers are removed from medians, the money that can be made from the trade will diminish. Drivers, meanwhile, will be faced with fewer people stepping off the median into traffic where they can be hurt or cause accidents.

No one wants a heartless approach to this serious social problem. And few believe that we can arrest our way out of it. But permitting panhandling to continue unabated might well hurt panhandlers most of all.

It is reasonable to conclude, as OurCalling executive director Wayne Walker told the Dallas Observer, that panhandling fuels the drug and sex trafficking industries. There are also strong indications, as Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn suggested, that at least some panhandlers are part of organized groups that have made an industry of this work.

Residents throughout Dallas, not just in wealthier ZIP codes, have complained about aggressive panhandlers shaking them down. Many of us have witnessed panhandlers approach cars where a lone passenger, often a woman, is intimidated. That isn’t the act of someone down on his luck who just needs a little help.

Cities desperately need legal tools to manage panhandling. The Supreme Court took some of those away with Reed.

The least the Legislature can do is revisit median soliciting to give municipalities and their residents a chance to gain back some control.