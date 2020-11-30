TEXAS VIEW: Was deputy’s shooting of Joshua Johnson justified?

Just before dawn on April 22, Joshua Johnson was shot and killed near his parents’ home in Missouri City by an undercover Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Hours later, standing behind yellow police tape about 200 feet from where the 35-year-old’s body lay under a sheet, his family demanded answers.

In a recorded conversation with Sgt. Allen Beall of the sheriff’s department, Richard Beary, Johnson’s stepfather, can be heard asking to see his son and why his body is still on the ground.

Beall gives what would soon become the official story: How Johnson walked up to the unmarked Ford Explorer where a plainclothes deputy sat on the lookout for a murder suspect. How Johnson allegedly tapped on the window holding a BB gun in one hand and his cellphone, its light shining, in the other. How he failed to lower the gun when told to and how the deputy opened fire while seated, hitting Johnson at least twice.

The family was distraught. How was the narrative — that Johnson was the victim of bad luck and poor judgment — already so neat when the medical examiner hadn’t arrived yet and, as Beall acknowledges in the recording, he hadn’t even spoken to the deputy involved?

“ I’m tired of this BS, y’all,” Beary said in the recording, his voice breaking. “Police for years been shooting Black people for no reason. I’m not going to say, ‘y’all did it,’ but I want to know the facts about my son.”

Almost seven months later, the family says they’re still waiting.

The sheriff’s office has completed its investigation but is not disclosing the results. A spokesman said that’s to avoid compromising a separate review by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which plans to take its findings to a grand jury.

“ We only have one chance, unless there’s new evidence, to present a case to a grand jury,” district attorney spokesman Dane Schiller told the editorial board. “For the family and for the community, we have to get it right.”

Officials’ decisions to not disclose more information until after a fair and thorough investigation seems reasonable, even if that’s no comfort to Johnson’s family. District Attorney Kim Ogg’s policy of conducting independent reviews of each officer-involved shooting before taking the case to a grand jury has meant true progress in a county where grand juries once cleared officers in shootings some 300 consecutive times. It can be a slow process, given both COVID-related delays and the sheer number of such shootings: 33 this year alone in Harris County, 16 resulting in civilian deaths.

Still, nearly seven months is a long time for any parent to wait for answers in the death of a child — or for the community to learn what happened. The grief of Johnson’s family is understandable and so is the general mistrust in law enforcement these days given the nauseating pattern of police brutality and deaths in custody across the country.

Johnson’s family has launched its own investigation and found support from U.S. Congressman Al Green. So far, they have interviewed neighbors and gathered evidence that seems to contradict what officials said happened.

They point to neighbor testimony that places the deputy’s vehicle in a vacant lot several houses over from where the shooting occurred and the unlikely trajectory of a bullet that struck a neighbor’s garage. They wonder if the deputy identified himself. They ask how a mortally wounded Johnson managed to hold on to his BB gun and cellphone as he stumbled back to his car, where he was found by police.

“ They have their theory,” Green said of the sheriff’s office, “but it doesn’t seem to coincide with the facts.”

The family also notes that in 2015, the deputy who shot Johnson, Tu Tran, a 12-year veteran of the office, killed an armed man outside a Houston nightclub while working security. A grand jury declined to indict in the shooting. The deputy was later suspended without pay in 2017 after a video showed him striking a handcuffed suspect in the throat after a vehicle chase.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez met with the family several times and tried to address their concerns, said spokesman Jason Spencer. Tran is back on active duty.

Spencer said that except in rare cases, any disciplinary action and disclosure of an investigation’s details wait until a grand jury has its say.

The skepticism of Johnson’s family is supported by a long history, in Harris County and elsewhere, of covering up police wrongdoing when it comes to the deaths of civilians, especially Black men.

That’s why each of these cases deserves our attention and vigilance as a community. We urge agencies investigating to do so thoroughly, promptly and with as much transparency as possible.

But we also have to give law enforcement officials time to do their jobs.

We also note that both Ogg and Gonzalez have a record of holding law enforcement accountable.

During Ogg’s tenure, six Houston Police officers have been indicted over the botched Harding Street raid, including two counts of felony murder for former officer Gerald Goines.

We implore Gonzalez and Ogg to show the same integrity in Johnson’s case, and to never forget that somewhere in each of these cases, there’s a grieving family who’s skeptical, suffering and desperately waiting for answers.