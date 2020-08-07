  • August 7, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Time to make America care again - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Time to make America care again

THE POINT: It is time to become what former President George H.W. Bush called “a kinder, gentler nation.”

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 7, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Time to make America care again Houston Chronicle Odessa American

Early in the dispute over the wearing of face masks, supporters explained that the coverings weren’t so much about protecting the wearer as about shielding others.

Even if the masks were annoying and itchy, wasn’t that a small price to pay for protecting the vulnerable from the horrible effects of COVID-19?

The answer for many was a barefaced, spittle-flecked, “Not just no, but hell no.” They argued the rights of individuals trumped concerns of others and especially the government’s efforts to regulate private citizens.

Despite the eventual medical and scientific consensus that facial coverings are essential to containing the virus and even after 4 million Americans have been infected and 150,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded, opposition to masks has only hardened.

In a moment of great national peril, our politically polarized country seems incapable of summoning the empathy and self-sacrifice that Abraham Lincoln called in even more divisive times “the better angels of our nature.”

Our society’s current famine of compassion was brought into even sharper relief last week as we marked the anniversary of a moment when the nation’s leaders put aside their many differences and self-interests to help a smaller group forced to live as outsiders in their own country.

When President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law on July 26, 1990, he committed the nation to what even now seems like an impossible goal: changing the design, structure and purposes of buildings, streets, transportation, communications, every facet of daily life, to accommodate those whose physical and mental differences had barred them from full participation in the American dream.

It was a shared sacrifice for those who were vulnerable.

Almost one out of every four Americans lives with a disability. That is about 60 million residents today. Before the ADA, many were unable to attend college, get a job, ride a bus or even enter some buildings because of design and structural problems.

The measure drew opposition all along the political spectrum, from business interests and universities concerned about costs to others alarmed at government overreach. In an editorial titled “Blank Check for the Disabled?” the New York Times complained that “the legislation is vague” and the “costs could be monumental.”

And yet, the ADA passed with overwhelming bipartisan support: 91-6 in the Senate and 377-28 in the House.

In his comprehensive “Enabling Acts: The Hidden Story of How the Americans With Disabilities Act Gave the Largest US Minority Its Rights,” University of Illinois at Chicago professor Lennard Davis explains how the political miracle came about in part because some of the key players — Democrats and Republicans — had personal experiences with what it meant to be disabled in a world designed by and for the non-disabled.

Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who suffered debilitating injuries to his arms and back during World War II, was the most obvious. Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy’s sister Rosemary was diagnosed with an intellectual disability and his son, Teddy, lost his leg to bone cancer. Bush often talked about his daughter who had died young of leukemia, a son with a learning disability and an uncle who had survived polio.

“I think when people think about disability they think, ‘Oh this is just a few people,’” Davis told the editorial board. “It’s kind of a ‘them’ situation. We’re all normal and then there ‘they’ are. But when you look at the numbers, the number of people with disabilities make up the largest minority in the United States.”

Davis, an internationally known specialist in disability studies, said the key is getting past the “us vs. them” mindset, something he had hoped would have happened during the pandemic. The new restrictions and impediments we face should make us more empathetic to those who live their lives wearing masks to protect their immune systems, or struggle to communicate through barriers or deal with the isolation of seating arrangements in restaurants and sports arenas. Many disabled people leave the house regularly with the uncertainty of what obstacles they will have to overcome.

“A disability is not like a Martian coming down from outer space; it’s in your house, it’s in your family,” Davis said. “You want those people to have the same accommodations and abilities that you have because one day it could be you, but it is definitely your aunt, your uncle or your grandmother.”

Davis, who was invited to the White House for the 25th anniversary celebration of the ADA in 2015, says he has talked to a lot of lawmakers who don’t think the bill would pass Congress today.

“There is a partisan divide that I think has a lot to do with regulations,” he said. “It’s ‘don’t tell us what to do’ thinking.”

It’s the same view that will only deepen and prolong the damage of the coronavirus pandemic. In a nation of great individual rights, too many Americans have lost appreciation for the things we have gained through shared sacrifice and concern for others.

It is time to become what Bush called “a kinder, gentler nation.” It is time to make America care again.

Posted in on Friday, August 7, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]