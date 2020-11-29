TEXAS VIEW: Texas’ leaders should urge Paxton to step down

No one can argue it serves the public interest for Attorney General Ken Paxton — still under indictment for an old scandal and now under FBI investigation for a new one — to remain the state’s chief legal and law enforcement officer. His integrity is tattered. His credibility is shot.

True to form, Paxton last week resolved to stay put and fight the allegations that he repeatedly misused his powerful office to help Austin real-estate investor Nate Paul, a donor who gave $25,000 to Paxton’s 2018 campaign. Paxton, who has firmly denied any wrongdoing, might prevail in the battle ahead. But the cloud of corruption over his agency does not serve the public, which relies on the attorney general’s office for legal opinions, help securing child support payments and prosecution of white-collar crimes similar to the ones that Paxton has been accused of committing.

Paxton won’t resign of his own accord. It is incumbent on other public servants — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Republican leaders — to prevail on Paxton to step down for the good of Texas.

So far, the most prominent official to make that call is U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Hays County and Paxton’s former chief deputy, who publicly urged Paxton to resign when the latest scandal broke this fall. Roy rightly noted: “The attorney general deserves his days in court, but the people of Texas deserve a fully functioning AG’s office.” We’ve disagreed with Roy on other issues, but his decision here to put state over party is commendable.

Indeed, as a former colleague, Roy knows the credibility of the seven senior officials who went to the feds this fall to report serious allegations of misconduct against Paxton. This is no partisan witchhunt. These accusations come from some of Paxton’s closest aides, people who share his political views but couldn’t tolerate his abuse of his office.

Those whistleblowers allege Paxton took several actions to benefit Paul — most notably, appointing a special prosecutor to “investigate the investigators” who were going after the Austin-based investor. Paxton’s senior staff found no “good-faith factual basis” to challenge the FBI and other federal agencies who have been investigating Paul since 2019. But Paxton plowed ahead anyway, personally appointing a special prosecutor to do his donor’s bidding.

The whistleblowers also allege that Paxton pushed for a legal opinion to delay foreclosure auctions based on coronavirus crowd-size limits. That opinion, rushed out on the first Sunday in August, landed two days before some of Paul’s properties were posted for foreclosure. Meanwhile, in an unrelated case involving a nonprofit suing Paul over financial records, the attorney general’s office took the unusual step of intervening on Paul’s behalf.

All of this reeks of justice-for-hire, and the stench of scandal goes beyond Paxton’s dealings with Paul. Back in April, for example, Paxton used the weight of his office to lean on officials in Gunnison County, Colorado, which promptly lifted its coronavirus-related ban on visitors, allowing wealthy Paxton donors to return to their vacation homes in the Rocky Mountains.

Nor should we forget that Paxton still awaits trial on criminal charges of securities fraud, related to investments he urged others to buy before he was elected attorney general. While in office, Paxton has raked in tens of thousands of dollars for his legal defense fund, creating an irresistible opening for those who wish to curry favor with his powerful office.

This editorial board called for Paxton’s resignation in 2015, after his indictment was unsealed in the securities fraud case. We argued then that “the business of the people of Texas should not be made to suffer while (Paxton) fights for his freedom and reputation in the courts.” The picture has only worsened since then. The attorney general now faces accusations of bribery and improper use of office that make securities fraud seem trivial in comparison.

Seven of Paxton’s senior officials put their jobs on the line to call out the misconduct they saw at the attorney general’s office. Our state’s top elected officials must live up to their duty as public servants, too. Texans deserve an attorney general’s office that is effective and beyond reproach. Sadly, that is not what we have now.

Abbott and Patrick have already said the latest allegations raise serious concerns. Now is the time for them to stand up for Texans and urge Paxton to step down.