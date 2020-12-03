TEXAS VIEW: Texas killed straight-ticket voting, and our state is better for it

In this moment of political division, our mind has been turning to another moment in our political history. The moment when George Washington, after his turn in the presidency, walked away from high office at a time when he very easily could have retained power for at least another term.

It was not the first time he voluntarily gave up power and returned to his farm, thereby replacing Cincinnatus as the emblem of republican virtue. But it was the moment when, in his farewell address, he gave us his lasting warning against the entrenchment of political parties, or factions as he called them.

In the two-plus centuries since, we have seen Washington’s worries about the power of political parties realized. Anyone not now awake to the willingness of both of our major parties to put their own interests ahead of the nation’s is deeply asleep.

We can, however, thank the Texas Legislature for taking a step in 2017 to reduce the powerful grip parties hold on our politics. We are referring to House Bill 25, which ended straight-ticket voting in the state, requiring voters to instead consider each candidate before them.

In this election, you might have noticed, you couldn’t just mark your ballot for a political party, but instead you had to consider each race.

The decision almost surely saved some Republicans their seats in the suburbs, with plenty of voters splitting their ballots and voting against Donald Trump but for down-ballot conservatives.

Republicans in Austin may well have foreseen the future. The bill was passed almost along party lines, with Republicans giving it strong support.

But it’s not important which party benefited in this go-around. In coming years, it could well be down-ballot Democrats who catch a break.

What’s important is that under the law, Texans have to consider the candidate, not the party.

Straight-ticket voting disempowers individual candidates and empowers political parties in ways we hope would have made our founders cringe. We have no doubt Washington would have disapproved.

Political parties serve their purpose. They help organize people around ideas and provide a framework for what candidates generally stand for. But in the present political climate, where parties have accrued so much power and where “red” vs. “blue” is such a consuming binary, it is important to remember we are represented by people, not parties.

Whether this reform will live up to the hopes of its sponsors, we cannot yet say. Former Republican state Rep. Ron Simmons was quoted in the Texas Tribune as predicting that the bill would “give us better candidates and better elected officials. It won’t have people getting voted out just because of their party identity.”

Simmons, alas, was voted out in a Democratic surge in 2018.

A republic like ours needs people who empower representatives, not people who empower parties. So we are glad to see straight-ticket voting go away. And may it never return to Texas.