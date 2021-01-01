TEXAS VIEW: Texas has real problems, APD isn’t one of them

Let’s get this straight.

More than 25,000 Texans have died from a virus that is overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the state. Texas has the largest number of uninsured residents in the country, a staggering public health problem burdening hospitals and our state economy even before the pandemic came along. And when it comes to policing, a harsh new state report says the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is woefully ill-equipped to provide the training standards and rigorous oversight of peace officers that Texans deserve.

Yet against this backdrop, Gov. Greg Abbott would have you believe the state’s most pressing public safety problem is … policing in Austin?

And that this problem demands an unprecedented state takeover of the Austin Police Department?

Because … why?

Abbott got a lot of political mileage during election season out of railing against the Austin City Council’s budget cuts at APD. We get it. Owning the libs in Austin is good politics for our state GOP leaders. But election season is over. The legislative session will soon be upon us, and our leaders face urgent problems: Billions of dollars in projected budget shortfalls. The fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on Texas schools and our overstretched health care system. The demands to address the policing abuses that brought protesters to the streets this past summer. The mere logistics of safely conducting a legislative session amid a pandemic. Plus the critically important job of redrawing legislative and Congressional district boundaries for the next decade. Texans need for lawmakers to address these real challenges, not indulge Abbott in a gratuitous and costly stunt over the Austin police budget.

As we noted when Abbott first threatened state action on this issue, decisions over policing levels and city spending are municipal calls, made by locally elected officials who answer directly to voters. The notion that the capital knows better than City Hall on police budget decisions is absurd and runs counter to the small-government conservatism Abbott has long preached.

Moreover, contrary to the overblown rhetoric by Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, there is no indication Austin is overrun with crime. Data released last week by the FBI shows Austin to be the 11th safest city, when it comes to crimes against people, out of 22 major U.S. cities reporting their data to the National Incident-Based Reporting System. Other 2019 data show Houston, Lubbock, Dallas, Corpus Christi and Amarillo all have higher violent crime rates than Austin, yet Abbott is targeting none of those cities for state intervention.

Then again, none of those cities cut police funding like Austin did. Heck, even Austin didn’t cut police funding the way the state says it did.

As noted by this board and other media outlets, Austin did not obliterate $150 million in public safety spending, as Abbott has suggested. The city cut $21.5 million in spending, largely by canceling the next three police academy classes and eliminating funding for vacant positions. It’s also working on plans to move $80 million in civilian-run services, such as 911 dispatch and the forensic lab, into other departments — where, it is important to emphasize, that valuable work would continue to be done with those dollars. And officials are evaluating another $49 million in services to decide whether they should be cut or performed by another department.

Perhaps Abbott should listen to experts on crime and policing, who say there is no cause-and-effect relationship between the size of police budgets and the prevalence of crime. Perhaps the governor should recognize the potential for other programs to improve the safety of the community: Austin used the money saved from APD’s budget to invest in mental health services, substance abuse treatment, a family violence shelter and other needs. If the state wants to help, beefing up its support of those services would be a great place to start.

But there is no sensible case to be made for a state takeover of APD. And with the serious challenges facing lawmakers this session, there is no time to waste on this foolish stunt. It’s time for Abbott to stop playing games and start leading on the real issues affecting Texans’ health and safety.