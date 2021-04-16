  • April 16, 2021

TEXAS VIEW: TEA deserves an F for STAAR online glitches

TEXAS VIEW: TEA deserves an F for STAAR online glitches

THE POINT: Glitches like this are preventable and this needs to be the last time this happens.

In a school year when students and teachers have faced more educational hurdles than probably any other time in their lives, this is one more problem they didn’t need: The state’s online platform for the STAAR had multiple breakdowns, causing many schools to give up in frustration and sometimes send their students home after they came to campus specifically for the test. The Texas Education Agency said the three STAAR tests affected were Grade 4 writing, Grade 7 writing and English I. The breakdown occurred on the first of five days that students were eligible to take one of these three tests online.

“What happened today is a complete failure on the part of TEA and ETS (Educational Testing Service),” said Buna ISD Superintendent Donny Lee. “We’ve been told to prepare our kids for online testing due to the mandates that are coming in a few years. We prepare our teachers and kids accordingly only to have TEA completely drop the ball.”

Lee is correct, and this delay is inexcusable for several reasons. It also adds more controversy to a standardized test that already has too much of it.

ETS had a $280 million contract from the state to administer the STAAR, the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness. For that much money, the online experience should have been glitch-free for students and administrators.

The breakdown also causes more concern about plans to shift STAAR online completely. About 13% of Texas public school students took STAAR online in 2018-19, and problems like this are not going to build up confidence in plans to shift completely online in the 2022-23 school year.

This school year has been challenging enough with the pandemic shutting down in-person classes for many students. The shift to online learning never really succeeded, with many students and parents experiencing multiple problems ranging from spotty internet connections to lack of supervision. Many students discovered that they need the personal focus of a teacher in a classroom to learn as well as they can. Because of these problems, many districts wondered if the STAAR was even worth doing this year. At best it was viewed by many districts as a guideline to see how much learning was disrupted this year.

The TEA and ETS need to get their act together. The STAAR is supposed to function as a snapshot of each student’s academic progress — or lack of it. It’s not supposed to take the place of regular curriculum or unduly interfere with routine instruction, but too often it does.

The TEA and public school districts need to get through the last two months of this regular school year as well as possible and get ready for the 2021-22 school year in August, which presumably will return to pre-virus conditions if enough Texans get vaccinated. (If you needed any more motivation to take this life-saving step, that should be it.) Many districts are planning enhanced summer schools to try to make up ground that was lost this year and get students ready for a traditional schedule in the fall.

So many of the problems in this school year were beyond anyone’s control, but glitches like this are preventable. Students who overcame these setbacks are getting a lesson in perseverance, but this needs to be the last time this happens.

