  • January 14, 2021

TEXAS VIEW: Spurs make the right call on spectators - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW: Spurs make the right call on spectators

THE POINT: It makes no sense to invite crowds into an arena as the virus rages.

Posted: Thursday, January 14, 2021 2:30 am

San Antonio Express-News

A new NBA season beginning less than three months after the last one ended is an oddity, but less of one than an NBA season interrupted for four months by a global pandemic.

It’s also less of an oddity than playing in an arena with no fans, which is what the San Antonio Spurs are wisely doing for the foreseeable future.

Initially, the Spurs planned to allow a limited number of fans to attend games at the AT&T Center. But after Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff encouraged the Spurs to delay attendance out of concern for spiking COVID-19 cases here, the Spurs put public health first.

Wolff was prescient. COVID cases continue to surge here and across the country, even as vaccines are slowly — too slowly — distributed. It would make no sense to invite crowds, even small ones, into an arena as the virus rages.

“While we are confident in the plans and protocols we have in place, we are uncomfortable hosting fans at this moment as the COVID-19 numbers and data in our community continue to trend in the wrong direction,” said R.C. Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

The key word is “uncomfortable.” The United States leads the world in reported infections, hospitalizations and deaths because too many individuals, organizations and government entities are comfortable flouting protocols but not uncomfortable risking catching and spreading a deadly virus.

Spurs management and Spurs players, who grew used to playing with no fans in attendance when the season resumed in the NBA’s bubble, are uncomfortable at the prospect of risking their community’s health for home-crowd cheers.

The words of Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan don’t only apply to basketball and should serve as a public health announcement for everyone.

“The message to put out there is health and safety is the most important thing,” he said. “If we want things to get back to being regular soon, we’ve got to be disciplined and understand we got to take (care) of who we need to take care of now, and that’s yourself, your family, and do whatever it takes to stop it from spreading.”

Now, if only the Spurs would withdraw that $255,000 bill to the county for the use of the AT&T Center for voting.

