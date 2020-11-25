  • November 25, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Southwest is losing millions a day, and it’s expanding - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW: Southwest is losing millions a day, and it’s expanding

THE POINT: Once again, Southwest looks for opportunity in trouble.

Posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 2:30 am

This year has been tough on all sorts of businesses. It’s been devastating for airlines.

Layoffs and furloughs by the tens of thousands have hit airline workers. Their companies, meanwhile, are burning through cash while often losing money on the planes that are still in air.

But here in Dallas, we see our own Southwest Airlines doing what it has done so often — looking for opportunity in troubled times.

Not that Southwest hasn’t been hurt too. It’s been losing $10 million a day or more, threatening its seemingly impossible 47-year record of profitability.

Despite that, Southwest didn’t give up on seeking markets where the company can tap demand. That’s the sort of thinking we’ve expected from a company that bucks trends and takes risks when and where others can’t or won’t.

Southwest has been able to do this in large part because it was smaller and more nimble than competitors. During hard times, that gave the airline the ability to look at areas that can generate revenue and move quickly to seize them.

We can’t say it’s much smaller anymore. But it apparently remains nimble.

Now, Southwest has announced it will fly out of 10 new smaller-market airports, a huge expansion by industry standards. Expanding in the pandemic might seem crazy. But the pandemic won’t last. And the routes very well could — creating new markets and recruiting new passengers.

It’s a bet, of course. But it’s also a bet we think has every chance of paying off for Southwest. With a strong balance sheet, relatively low debt and strategic selections of new routes, there is every reason to think this will prove to be smart business in hard times.

We certainly hope so. What’s good for Southwest tends to be good for Dallas. And we are happy to root for the home team.

