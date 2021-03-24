  • March 24, 2021

TEXAS VIEW: Sheltering migrant children in Dallas is the right thing to do, but it’s not a solution - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Sheltering migrant children in Dallas is the right thing to do, but it’s not a solution

THE POINT: We need more border infrastructure and more pathways to immigrate legally.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Sheltering migrant children in Dallas is the right thing to do, but it’s not a solution Dallas Morning News Odessa American

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas spent much of his first congressional appearance last Wednesday parrying attempts by Republican lawmakers to get him to say that the Biden administration is facing a “crisis” at the border.

“I’m not spending any time on the language that we use,” Mayorkas said. “I am spending time on operational response.”

Still, Mayorkas admitted that the rate of unauthorized border crossings could soon hit a 20-year peak. And news reports indicate that as many as 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children are currently in U.S. custody.

Our leaders can debate semantics all day, but it’s indisputable that this country’s federal agencies are, once again, overwhelmed by an influx of children whose asylum cases they are ill-equipped to process. Customs and Border Protection is supposed to transfer custody of unaccompanied minors to U.S. Health and Human Services within 72 hours, but kids are staying in cramped CBP holding facilities longer because the licensed shelters for children are at capacity. An attorney representing migrant youths told CBS News that children at one border facility were taking turns sleeping on the floor.

The decision by federal officials to open an emergency intake center for 3,000 teen boys at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas was a pragmatic move to accommodate the children. Federal agencies, not the city, will pay for the teens’ food and care at the convention center, which will house minors for a period of 90 days while officials work to reunite them with relatives in the U.S. Once released to their families, the kids will wait for their immigration court hearing dates.

We need this temporary shelter, but in the end it is another Band-Aid, another neon sign telling us that our immigration system is busted. What we really need is long-term solutions, and we’re looking at the Biden administration to lead here.

We commend the administration’s decision to restore an Obama-era program that allows Central American youths to apply from their homelands for permission to join parents who are lawfully present in the U.S. The Biden administration should push for legislation that opens other legal pathways for asylum-seekers and economic immigrants, especially measures that would discourage the dangerous journey to the border. It should also pursue investments to expand border infrastructure and personnel so that asylum-seekers’ cases are processed more quickly and more humanely.

GOP leaders have accused President Joe Biden of “opening the floodgates,” but our border failures span Republican and Democratic administrations. Donald Trump, whose draconian immigration policies defined his administration, faced a migrant surge in May of 2019, when Border Patrol apprehended nearly 133,000 people.

It’s shameful that our country, a champion of human rights around the world, treats migrant children as a political football. We’re tired of the border blame game, and we urge our president and our lawmakers to stop squabbling and start fixing, together.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: E at 16mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 71°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]