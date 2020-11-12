  • November 12, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Project Connect must live up to public’s trust - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW: Project Connect must live up to public’s trust

THE POINT: As Capital Metro CEO Randy Clarke says: “It’s go-time.”

Posted: Thursday, November 12, 2020 2:30 am

Austin American-Statesman

Austin voters have finally embraced a long-range vision — and the critically important funding — to dramatically improve mass transit in America’s 11th-largest city. The approval last Tuesday night of Proposition A, a permanent property tax hike to fund Project Connect, marks a major milestone in Austin’s efforts to address traffic, curb pollution and provide better access to jobs and educational opportunities around the city.

This is progress on a generational scale. Yet so much of the difficult work still lies ahead.

Officials with Cap Metro and the city of Austin embarked on an extensive two-year study and public engagement process to craft Project Connect, a plan calling for light rail, commuter rail and expanded bus service. In a city that has twice defeated other transit propositions, that two-year process was essential to develop a plan — including new light rail lines through Central Austin and to the airport — that could win widespread voter support.

Now that the concept has taxpayers’ blessing, experts will start developing the more detailed engineering plans for 27 miles of light rail, 31 stations and a downtown tunnel. Officials will have to figure out how to design those transit routes while maintaining access for cars and other travelers. The residents, businesses and commuters along those routes deserve a transparent process that values their voices in those design decisions.

As we’ve noted before, rigorous oversight is key to maintaining trust with the public. The experts who will soon be appointed to serve on Project Connect’s governing board must be willing to ask difficult questions and challenge assumptions. The public also deserves a detailed accounting of the $300 million set aside to keep residents near the transit lines from being pushed out by rising housing costs. The city and Capital Metro must prove they are using those dollars effectively.

The financial commitment approved by voters is sizable: an estimated $284 added to the typical homeowner’s annual property tax bill. And it is permanent. Voters stepped up with this commitment despite the shaky economy, despite the fact they’ll pay higher taxes for nearly a decade before these light rail lines are up and running.

Those dollars, and that public trust, must not be squandered. Project Connect’s champions scored a win with voters. Now they must deliver a transit system worthy of the public’s investment.

Posted in on Thursday, November 12, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , ,

