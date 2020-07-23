TEXAS VIEW: Parents need more information from schools amid pandemic

Parents of schoolchildren are intensely discussing how to educate kids amid a pandemic, with conversations ranging from thoughtful suggestions to paranoid venting. As parents now face a decision about whether and when to send their kids back to school or to have them learn from home as long as possible, the missing piece is clear, detailed information about school districts’ long-term plans.

We welcome Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ decision this week to keep schools closed until Sept. 8, with any schooling taking place online. At the same time, a number of suburban districts announced the same schedule. Jenkins’ actions, and those of suburban superintendents, cooled the frustration and fear among parents, gave educators a little more time to develop plans, and, most importantly, are the right call for the health of Dallas residents as COVID-19 infections continue to spread.

And on Friday, the Texas Education Agency changed its guidance for school districts, allowing online education through November and a hybrid model of in-person and at-home education for high schoolers. This is a welcome reversal of prior rigid guidance that required schools to offer fully online and fully in-person classes, with parents forced to choose.

With this new flexibility, school district leaders must now develop a long-term path to returning to school. This should be a path that ensures children get an education at least as good as that offered before COVID-19, including those children who do not have internet access or who have special needs. A long-term plan to return to school will include some at-home learning, and that must be more robust than what most children experienced last semester.

A long-term back-to-school plan should offer guidelines on when it is safe to return to class, and in what way. It will also consider what health data leaders will follow to determine if the community infection level is low enough to open school buildings, and what level indicates it’s safe to gather vs. time to return to at-home learning. Also critical will be safety procedures upon return and how to ensure children follow them.

Some North Texas school districts are communicating these types of details in ways that ease the worries of parents and teachers. Garland was one of the few Texas districts to smartly approve intersession calendars for the next two years. Early in July, it delivered a reopening plan to parents and teachers on how it would deal with interruptions due to COVID-19 that built in extra school weeks to provide remedial help for students throughout the year for those who have fallen way behind because of last year’s closings and the usual summer slide.

Other districts have offered basic information with few details, promising back-to-school plans in coming weeks. The situation with COVID-19 is constantly changing, and making precise plans is hardly possible. But thinking through various scenarios, identifying data sources and expert health advisers, and creating processes for discussing and making decisions is the basis for leadership in a crisis.

Finally, parents need communication from their districts. Giving regular updates on the thinking and the planning is one way to help parents maintain balance in an unbalanced time.