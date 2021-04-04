TEXAS VIEW: Pandemic revealed resiliency of West Texans

Recently, West Texas, like the rest of the country, has marked a somber occasion in its history – one year of living with the reality and impacts of COVID-19. It has not been an easy co-existence with the virus, and only recently has the tide begun to turn.

This is a battle that is still not over, though. That’s not to incite panic or fear, merely to point out vigilance will continue to be its own reward, especially once we are truly on the other side of finally, thankfully, making our way to whatever the newest version of normal might look like.

We have recounted the myriad way life has changed for so many in the past dozen months. Potter, Randall and Lubbock counties account for more than 80,000 official virus cases during at most recent count. Unofficially, the number is likely much higher because a COVID-19 infection has a more dramatic impact on some.

The most sobering statistic, the one that should not be forgotten, is the loss of more than 1,400 lives in Potter, Randall and Lubbock counties as a result of the virus. Across Texas, the number is more than 45,000. These are not just cold, hard figures. Each represents someone with family and friends. As the pandemic has continued, it has become increasingly more likely that almost everyone knows someone who has experienced virus-related loss of life.

And that, more than anything else, has left the people of West Texas scarred and wounded – but not broken.

“There are many things that have challenged us, but we can celebrate through them,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in our recent retrospective story looking back at the past year. “Remembering the lives that we lost is definitely the hardest thing to do in marking that milestone.”

Her counterpart in Lubbock, Dan Pope, expressed a similar sentiment.

“We realize the impact that the pandemic continues to have on families, individuals and businesses in our community,” he said. “We’ll never lose sight of that. Even as things are getting better, we know that some of you are still hurting, and you’re in our thoughts and in our prayers.”

Equally impactful was the seemingly endless toll the virus took on the health care system and the caregiving heroes who emerged during this time – putting themselves in harm’s way to offer compassion, mercy and healing to so many. From the fall through most of the winter, West Texas was one huge virus hotspot, and the region’s excellent health-care infrastructure was stressed like never before.

Literally, local hospitals treated thousands of COVID-19 patients, and hundreds were hospitalized. The demand for space was so great at times that the state directed additional resources to West Texas, and local officials considered hotels and other facilities as possible additional space for patients – an eventuality that did not take place.

Slowly, the crisis abated, and the number of new cases has continued to slow dramatically. Officials credit the overwhelming majority of people in West Texas for adhering to public-health protocols, including the wearing of face coverings, for curbing the spread of the virus. That, coupled with the arrival of vaccines, has finally allowed for a hint of daylight at the end of the tunnel.

It has been a challenging year, but it has also once again revealed the character and the resilience of the people of West Texas – people who, by and large, still look after each other through the toughest of times.