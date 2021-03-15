  • March 15, 2021

TEXAS VIEW: Methodists helping Muslims - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

TEXAS VIEW: Methodists helping Muslims

THE POINT: This is what faith in Texas is all about. In Denton, they’re taking “love thy neighbor” seriously

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 3:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Methodists helping Muslims

Crises often create bad news. There’s plenty to go around in the wake of last month’s winter storm. But crises can also reveal just how strong, connected and morally good our communities are. In that vein, we point our attention northward to highlight the good neighbors at First United Methodist Church of Denton who started a fundraising campaign last week to pay for repairs at nearby Islamic Society of Denton.

According to the GoFundMe site, pipes burst at the Islamic center during the storm. A video shows a ceiling collapsing and water flooding the facility. First United Methodist is about a mile and a half away, and within a day church folks had started fundraising. Since then, Islamic Society of Denton board president Faraz Qureshi said, donations have been coming in from all over the world. As of Tuesday, March 2, they totaled $57,810.

Your friends at First United Methodist Church of Denton and Open Worship are with you,” wrote FUMC pastor Jonathan Perry on the GoFundMe website. “We send you prayers and love and support. Please let us know how we can help further. As-salamu alaykum!”

Qureshi told WFAA reporter Eric Alvarez that the gesture has strengthened his faith in his Christian neighbors.

We know what’s been going on in the last few years, just some of the extremism hate that you see, and so it can sometimes color your perception,” Qureshi said. “So speaking on behalf of myself personally, it restores your faith in people. It’s really heartwarming to see.”

There will always be critics of doing the right thing. Amazingly, that’s the case here. One local pundit even took to the talk radio airwaves to explain how Christians should love their Muslim neighbors but not in a tangible way like raising money for repairs. We disagree. In fact, we would say a gift says as much about its giver as its recipient. In the oft-repeated saying attributed to Catholic workers, “We don’t help others because they are Christians, but because we are.”

The truth is, as often as bad news dominates in times of trouble, North Texas is full of thousands of stories like this one in which neighbors look out for neighbors, even if they’re divided by religion, race or politics. And sometimes a little help can rebuild more than busted pipes.

