TEXAS VIEW: Education, information keys on vaccine decision

State officials have begun the imposing chore of educating millions of Texans on the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Theirs is an upstream swim against tides of misinformation, mistrust and misgivings.

That makes their efforts urgent so at the point when vaccine supply catches up with demand, more people will be in line to “take the shot,” as promotional spots from the recently launched Texas Department of Health Services campaign implore.

The $2.3 million awareness campaign is in its early phase, geared to educate the public about the vaccine. More visible and widespread messaging is planned when the vaccine supply chain stabilizes. As of early last week, 8 million people in the state were eligible for the shot with fewer than 3 million receiving at least one dose, according to the Texas Tribune.

“At this point, the demand for vaccine is much greater than the supply,” DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen told the Tribune. “We’ll increase the resources we’re committing to promoting vaccination as the supply increases and as more people become eligible to be vaccinated.”

There is a fear that too few Texans will be vaccinated, which will complicate the ongoing efforts to emerge from a pandemic that has disrupted life for almost a year now. Health experts suggest so-called herd immunity, which would stop the spread of the virus, can only be reached with at least 75% of the population immunized.

Similarly worrisome is the fact that some may think it’s time to relax as case numbers, hospitalization rates and other metrics decrease. The numbers have been moving in the right direction across West Texas recently, but local officials continue to stress the need for vigilance and observing public-health protocols. In other words, there is still a ways to go, and the vaccination efforts are an important part of the approach against a virus that has led to the death of some 39,000 people across the state.

National surveys regarding the vaccine have commonly shown a large number of people indicating they may choose not to be vaccinated. Among the most often cited reason for hesitancy is the speed with which vaccines were brought to market. The answer, according to experts, is to provide consistent, accurate messaging to complement adequate vaccine supply.

Education and awareness efforts are coming from numerous corners. The Tribune’s report said the Ad Council, which was instrumental in the polio vaccine gaining public acceptance in the 1950s, has unveiled a project called the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative. Its primary thrust is addressing vaccine hesitancy. The Ad Council conducted a recent survey that indicated public health officials are among the most trusted sources for vaccine information.

People, particularly those in populations most vulnerable to the virus, need to do their own research, using trusted health information sources. While the COVID-19 vaccine was brought to the public in record time, health experts agree it is safe.

Toward that end, Texas released its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan last October with a focus on the vaccine’s safety and why it’s important to be vaccinated. Likewise, the DSHS website includes a list of answers to common questions as well as information regarding eligibility and vaccination sites.

Supplies will be accelerated in the weeks ahead, and more and more people will become eligible. Now is the time to get information, education and to get questions answered.