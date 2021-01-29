TEXAS VIEW: Denton County sheriff’s deputies took wrong approach to a dangerous situation

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office needs to explain why it initially mishandled a racist and dangerous situation.

In a neighborhood just outside the Frisco city limits, a man has allegedly been terrorizing a Black woman named Stacey Livingston. According to Livingston, neighbors and video evidence, the man has vandalized her home, spray-painted racial slurs on her driveway, cut her phone and cable lines, called her his slave, and threatened to kill her.

Now, after a week of this abusive behavior, the man has been arrested. Better late than never, we suppose.

And Livingston said her neighbors have rallied to support her, cooperating with law enforcement and watching out for her safety. Also good.

But the sheriff’s office has responded slowly and ineffectively. In fact, its first solution, according to Livingston, was to suggest that she leave her home until the matter “blows over.” Not good.

It’s absurd to suggest the victim leave her home, a place where she has every right to live and feel safe.

In doorbell video footage provided by a neighbor, the man is seen strutting down the middle of the street, shouting profanities and racial slurs, and throwing food at Livingston’s house. Regardless of why this behavior is happening, it’s frustrating that with threats of violence at play, he’s being given the benefit of the doubt.

In an email exchange last Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office declined to say whether the man is still in jail, whether he will face hate crime charges, or why officers told Livingston to leave.

Even though he’s on video apparently making racist threats, this suspect deserves the right to due process. And since no violence has occurred, at most he is facing relatively minor charges. But no one should be made to feel unsafe in her own home, and the right response from law enforcement is to nip this kind of behavior in the bud. Sheriff Tracy Murphree and other officials need to send a clear message that this kind behavior won’t be tolerated.