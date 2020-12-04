TEXAS VIEW: Curbing COVID threat in prisons can start here

Texas has more than 12,000 prison inmates who have been approved for parole but are still languishing behind bars. That’s one in 10 state prisoners, green-lighted for release but still stuck. In many cases they’re simply waiting to take state-mandated programs about substance abuse, drunken driving or other issues.

This Texas practice — approving inmates for parole but then tacking on programs that can take months, even a year, to access — was wasteful enough in normal times. Inmates sat in prison longer. Taxpayers funded these needlessly extended stays.

Now, in the throes of a coronavirus pandemic that spreads like wildfire in close quarters, this practice keeps prisons fuller. And that puts inmates, prison staffers and the communities where they live at greater risk for catching and spreading this life-threatening virus.

With a new report showing Texas prisons have the highest COVID-19 death tolls of inmates and staff of any prison system in the country, Gov. Greg Abbott should consider common-sense steps to reduce the number of people housed in these facilities. A good place to start: An executive order allowing parole-approved inmates to leave prison and complete their worthwhile state-ordered programs from home.

Criminal justice reform advocates have been making this case for months in Texas, Tennessee and a few other states. “This is low-hanging fruit,” Nashville lawyer David Raybin told Statesman reporters in June.

But nothing has changed. And now we can see the cost of that stasis. Among the 190 COVID deaths of Texas state prisoners from early April through early October, nine were inmates who had been approved for parole but not yet released, according to a new study by the University of Texas’ COVID, Corrections and Oversight Project. Likely hundreds, if not thousands, of parole-approved inmates were among the 23,137 state prisoners infected with the virus in those same months. All of them were in a position to spread it to others.

It’s critically important to recognize that Texas prisons are also the workplaces for roughly 25,000 corrections officers, as well as chaplains, nurses and other front-line workers. The UT report found 27 corrections staffers in Texas had died of COVID-19 from early April to early October. Reducing the coronavirus spread in prisons means safer workplaces for all of those staffers — and the communities they go home to after each shift.

“There’s no bright line between what happens inside prisons and jails and what happens in the community,” Michele Deitch, the lead author of the UT study, told us. “If you want to stop outbreaks in the community, you have to stop the outbreaks in prisons and jails.”

To its credit, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has developed a massive COVID testing campaign to identify those carrying the virus so they can be separated from others. The system has conducted tests on more than 70,000 employees and 225,000 inmates to date. TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel told us nearly 80% of the positive cases come from asymptomatic carriers. He suggested those cases could make Texas’ numbers look higher than other states that test only those inmates showing symptoms.

Still, a disease that has killed at least 190 inmates and 27 corrections staffers must be recognized as a serious threat. Testing and isolation are useful strategies. But they must be coupled with meaningful efforts to reduce the prison population by releasing people who don’t need to be there.

In at least 39 states, officials have taken steps to release certain inmates early in order to reduce the COVID risk in prisons and jails. In Arkansas, for example, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed the parole board and state prison system in April to identify nonviolent inmates eligible for release in the next six months, and review them for possible early release. Abbott should have taken similar steps months ago. He could still do so now. Doing so could save the lives of inmates and staffers.

At a minimum, Abbott should enact an executive order allowing parole-approved inmates to leave prison and take their state-mandated courses from home or through community-based programs. Long-term, the governor should direct the prison system and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to coordinate efforts so inmates can receive any required programming while they’re serving their sentence, not after they’ve otherwise been cleared for release.

Ultimately it’s a matter of efficiency. But right now, with coronavirus cases climbing dangerously, it’s also a matter of life and death.