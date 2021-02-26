TEXAS VIEW: Cultural foundation a great vision for Panhandle

The recently announced Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle is a thoughtful and insightful initiative that will help shine light and spark interest in a region that is rich in history and heritage.

The foundation, announced recently, will unify the shared interests of the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, producer of the “Texas” outdoor musical, and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum through the creation of this entity, an advisory group comprising a board made up of individuals from across Texas, according to our recent story.

Preserving and promoting the culture of the Texas Panhandle are the primary objectives. The boards of the group that oversee the museum and the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation each unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding last month, creating foundation.

“I think the Panhandle is an amazing place to be for so many reasons,” WTAMU President Walter Wendler said in our story. “I think to the extent that we can, in a sense, publicize or make known these various very positive attributes of the Panhandle like the museum and like the (outdoor musical) ‘Texas’ production, we benefit, everybody benefits from that.”

Overtures to create the advisory group gained momentum recently when both the Panhandle Heritage Foundation and the museum were in leadership transitions and seeking new executive directors. The idea that the two entities share an executive director and at the same time create the new cultural foundation was an opportunity to share resources and also to build greater visibility across the state and beyond, which can translate to greater fundraising opportunities for both as well.

“I think we could be a model, here in the Panhandle, for other parts of the state,” Wendler said. “My hope is that this would have an impact beyond the Panhandle, but what we are trying to do is make a statement that says we are proud of where we are from. We are Texans. We are proud of this part of Texas and here is why.”

There are few more visible distinctly Panhandle treasures than the musical and the museum. “Texas” has become must-see entertainment for people making the trek to the amphitheater in Palo Duro Canyon State Park and take in the stunning production while the Panhandle-Plains Museum has more than 3 million artifacts, the largest collection in the state, and tells an equally compelling story in a different way.

“When I think of it, the Texas Panhandle is kind of the real Texas,” Joel Hogue, president of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Society and a member of the cultural foundation board, said in our story. “When we think about the Old West, that’s what this region really is. Whatever we can do to help make sure that history is preserved, that that culture is made known to, not only the Panhandle region but a wider audience.”

There are more reasons to be proud of the Texas Panhandle than we can possibly list here, but we know the “Texas” musical and the museum are two which bring people and interest to the region. We support this vision and look forward to its efforts in the days ahead, which are certain to regularly demonstrate the unique charms of the Texas Panhandle – and the people who have called and continue to call it home.