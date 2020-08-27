  • August 27, 2020

TEXAS VIEW: Cautious reopening of nursing homes gives hope - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Cautious reopening of nursing homes gives hope

THE POINT: After five months, we’re sure residents would love to see visitors.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 27, 2020 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Cautious reopening of nursing homes gives hope The Monitor Odessa American

Some of best news regarding efforts to surmount the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic comes in the partial opening of nursing homes and other long term care facilities, albeit with severe restrictions.

The cautious reopening of the centers raises hopes that the threat might be falling for some of our most at-risk residents, and that much of the general population soon might be out of danger as well.

Family members and other non-emergency visitors can begin seeing residents on the grounds of nursing homes that have reported no cases of COVID-19 for at least two weeks, and as long as there is no physical contact between residents and visitors. Residents at assisted living facilities can see people indoors, but must be protected by clear plastic screens and other measures.

Texas health officials on Aug. 6 reopened the facilities, which Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered closed to all visitors five months ago.

And with good reason: America’s elderly population has been among the hardest hit by the viral outbreak. Many of the cases, and deaths, attributed to the coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley have been at nursing homes. More than three-fourths of Texas’ nursing homes have faced coronavirus outbreaks, and the virus has proved especially fatal for older people. Residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers make up more than one-third of our state’s total deaths from COVID-19.

In response, the governor closed the facilities to all visitors in mid-March. Testing of residents and staff was ordered every two weeks. In the Valley, which was especially hard hit, National Guard personnel were sent to clean and disinfect the facilities, hoping to kill any lingering presence of the virus on furniture, equipment and other surfaces.

At the time the reopening was announced, about half of our state’s facilities still reported some presence of the virus, but the reduction in the number and severity of the cases gave state officials confidence to begin reopening the doors.

We hope their optimism is rewarded, and that the precautions that go with it are effective.

The ability to receive visitors will help residents immensely. It’s no secret that a person’s emotional condition affects one’s health, and many people could improve if they can see loved ones again.

No matter how good a facility might be, some residents find it hard to adjust to the loss of independence that comes with residence in such a facility — especially if they were the matriarch or patron of a large family. And despite the constant monitoring by healthcare professionals, some might feel abandoned if they can’t see family members for a long time.

After five months, we’re sure nursing home residents would love to see visitors. People who plan to make such a visit — and we hope they do — should take whatever precautions they can to ensure that a new outbreak doesn’t occur. By now we all should know those precautions: wear masks, limit our exposure to other people and maintain a safe distance. Let us welcome the reopening of such facilities with a commitment to visit our friends there — while making sure that they remain safe.

Posted in on Thursday, August 27, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: SE at 9mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 75°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

saturday

weather
High 103°/Low 76°
Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]