TEXAS VIEW: Carving out a post office legacy

When Mary Carpenter took over the Gainesville post office just five years after its founding, she would’ve been one of a tiny minority of female postmasters ensuring that the country’s mail was carried safely to its destination. But she became part of a longstanding legacy of women serving the U.S. public through work in the postal service.

This March, for Women’s History Month, the Register’s editorial board decided to take a brief look at one of the influential women that helped shape Gainesville’s history. Carpenter was the city’s first female postmaster, but she was soon followed by her daughter Kate Brown. Brown assumed the postmaster’s role in 1884 and the next year married W.W. Howeth, founder of what today is Gainesville’s oldest continuously operating business.

Carpenter took over the post office in about 1857, after it had had a bit of a rough start. Its first postmaster left the post after a few months and went to California “to seek his fortune in the gold fields,” according to information provided by the Morton Museum of Cooke County. The second Gainesville postmaster was a shopkeeper who housed the post office in his store on the town square for about four years. Carpenter moved it from there to the living room in her home at Pecan and Dixon streets. She ran the local postal service for more than 25 years.

Though we don’t give it a second thought now, it was unusual at the time for a woman to serve as postmaster. Before the late 19th century, few women were appointed to the position; in early 1862, U.S. Postal Service records show, there were just 411 women out of 28,586 total postmasters — about 1.4%. The U.S. Postmaster General in 1814 even suggested appointing a female postmaster was illegal, though the law he cited didn’t specify anything about appointing women and it’s thought he made the suggestion “from political rancor,” a USPS historical account states.

But by the end of the 19th century, women managed about 10% of the country’s 70,000 post offices, and ever since, plenty of women have held the title of Gainesville postmaster. A USPS list of local postmasters appointed since 1979 shows at least four, including current Postmaster Louisa A. Bell, as well as one woman who held the title of officer-in-charge, essentially an acting postmaster position. As of 2019, the Postal Service workforce included about 288,000 women, or 45% of all USPS employees.