TEXAS VIEW: Biden offers compassion and rigor on immigration

Much like climate change and health care, immigration is an issue that starkly divides President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. In policies, they are mirror opposites.

This isn’t to say Biden has a strong record on immigration. President Barack Obama, with Biden as vice president, deported a record 3 million people in eight years in office. Obama also oversaw widespread family raids that sought to deport Central American mothers and children.

But Obama also sought to protect young immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation, and Biden and Obama have advocated for comprehensive immigration reform.

Trump is the most anti-immigration president in modern history, having signed more than 400 executive actions on immigration.

Biden’s immigration plans begin with reversing Trump’s actions over the past four years, including an amended version of the travel ban that marked the beginning of the Trump administration.

They also differ on the border wall. In 2016, Trump’s repeated promise of a border wall emerged as both metaphor and real structure. The wall along the United States’ 2,000-mile border with Mexico, and Trump’s vow that Mexico would pay for it, was the centerpiece of his campaign and immigration policy.

But construction has been slow going — and Mexico hasn’t paid for any of it. Instead, the $15 billion which the administration has allocated for 738 miles of wall and fencing has been diverted from the budgets of Homeland Security, the Defense Department and the Treasury Forfeiture Fund.

Biden, who voted for the Secure Fence Act of 2006, would stop this diversion and use the money for border enforcement efforts.

Trump has also repeatedly challenged the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, created under Obama. In 2017, Trump ended the program, but last June, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump, giving “Dreamers” a reprieve.

However, the decision wasn’t made on the program’s substance, but on administrative procedure and the manner in which the administration exercised its decision. After the court’s decision, the administration limited DACA renewals to one year instead of two and rejected new applications.

Biden has said he would strengthen the program and establish a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and their parents.

The decades-long inability of the United States to come up with a fair and comprehensive immigration policy is a bipartisan failure of Congress and the executive branch. Trump not only has made asylum — which is a legal right — more difficult, but he punishes those who seek it.

Before his Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” program, migrants were held at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility until it was decided if they should be released, transferred to immigration detention or deported.

Now, they are sent back to Mexico until their immigration court hearings. Thousands of asylum-seekers have languished in unsanitary camps along the border, where they are often preyed upon by gangs and bad actors.

But nowhere are the cruelties more unconscionable and heartbreaking than the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which forcibly separated thousands of children from parents and legal guardians at the border.

Trump eventually signed an executive order ending his administration’s practice of forced separation of families, but the harm done to the children is incalculable. Because the administration wanted this to be a deterrent to other immigrants coming to the United States, there are parents and children who may never see each other again.

Biden has said he’ll make it a priority to reunite the separated families.

Biden should have to answer for the mistakes and deficiencies of his and Obama’s immigration policy — he has called the deportations a “big mistake” — but he does offer ideas to address them and create a more compassionate, yet rigorous, policy.

Trump’s focus remains on simply punishing those not fortunate to have been born in the U.S. but who dream of being here and making a better life.

We favor Biden’s blend of compassion and rigor.