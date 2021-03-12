TEXAS VIEW: Be prepared for upcoming severe weather season

The early word is this year’s tornado season could be more active and severe than in years past – just the kind of news people across West Texas want to hear following a year of pandemic and a recent winter storm of frightening intensity.

Be that as it may, the arrival of March means spring is just around the corner. Spring in West Texas often means intense thunderstorms accompanied by hail and, in some cases, tornadoes. According to our recent story, the 2021 severe weather season has the potential to be especially ominous.

Some of this is a result of the ongoing La Nina climate pattern in which ocean water in the central Pacific is cooler than average, impacting weather patterns here and beyond during the late fall, winter and early spring.

AccuWeather meteorologists say La Nina could lead to the same kind of tornado activity experienced in 2011, a year in which more than 550 Americans were killed by tornadoes. “The temperature of the water in the central and eastern tropical Pacific during February 2021 is similar to the La Nina pattern in February 2011,” Paul Pastelok, an AccuWeather meteorologist, said in our story.

It was 10 years ago that hundreds of tornadoes were reported in April alone. That also was the year of the devastating Joplin, Missouri, twister that killed more than 150 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

There already has been dangerous tornado activity this year. The winter storm system that brought freezing weather across Texas in mid-February produced an outbreak of tornadoes in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina in which three people were killed. Also, a strong tornado led to one death in Alabama in late January. Both occurred in late-night hours and were not part of a larger severe-weather system as is the case many times, according to information from The Weather Channel.

All of this to say tornado season has become more than a regular springtime threat, and the way conditions are lining up, preparation and awareness will be as important as ever. If history is any indicator, tornado chances in this part of the country begin increasing in March and are highest from April through June, according to Weather.com.

According to our recent story, a 2015 study found that what is considered to be a fairly strong La Nina pattern leads to more tornadoes and hailstorms in portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and elsewhere in the southern United States. That study, the findings of which were reinforced by a separate effort two years later, found La Nina concentrates hot, humid air over the southern part of the country with heat and humidity over the southern Plains states leading to conditions favorable for producing intense storms.

While some private meteorological organizations have issued their predictions, the federal government’s National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has not. Such predictions are not meant to create fear, but to prompt awareness.

West Texans are more than a little familiar with tornadoes and the damage they can cause. Toward that end, we offer these tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for safety during a tornado. Prepare a plan and emergency kit with important information; stay aware of weather conditions through local TV and radio stations or NOAA weather radio; and know ahead of time where to shelter.

Tornadoes are unpredictable, which makes them even more dangerous. Planning now can make an incredible difference later.