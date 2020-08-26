TEXAS VIEW: Austin made a bad choice with its police, but Abbott shouldn’t interfere

Gov. Greg Abbott’s frustrated response to the shortsighted plans of some Texas cities — most notably Austin — to drastically cut public safety funding is understandable but poorly placed.

His announcement last week that he will freeze property tax revenues in cities that “defund” police departments is just as knee-jerk and reactionary as those councils that would see police officers laid off even as crime, much of it violent, continues to rise in cities across the country.

Austin, where the governor has often tangled with the city government over law enforcement, approved a $150 million cut from its $434 million police budget, with $21.5 million of that to be cut immediately, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The effect this will have on the police department is obvious — police budgets are almost entirely personnel. Remove 35% of the budget and you are laying off cops. That’s the bottom line.

What effect it will have on the city as time goes by remains to be seen. We aren’t optimistic, and the people of Austin shouldn’t be either. Murders in Austin are up 53% so far year to date. Aggravated assaults are up 17%.

The governor has a responsibility for the safety of all Texans, and that includes people in places where elected officials have made poor choices for the future of their cities.

But Abbott should not interject himself into local government budgeting. That’s what elections are for. The people of Austin, and any other Texas city that makes a similar decision, can judge for themselves the effect of city council’s choices.

There is nothing so fundamental to a local council’s responsibility as the approval of a budget, and no document more accurately reflects an elected body’s priorities and principles.

Austin’s council is already a progressive body. And it has been under enormous pressure from activists to slash funding for its police department. More than 200 people showed up at a recent council hearing and many of them demanded cuts. Add to that the bottomless well of social media warriors insisting on the same.

We doubt those voices represent the sentiment of many Austinites who understand the connection between a well-supported police department and a peaceful city and recognize you can be for good policing and protecting civil liberties at the same time. And we are glad that Dallas’ City Manager T.C. Broadnax presented our council with a much more balanced plan.

In any case, when the governor intercedes in this way rather than empowering voters to hold their local officials accountable, he sets up a contest between himself and city officials. That contest distracts from the larger issue of how to police our cities.

Ensuring that Texas cities are safe is surely part of the governor’s job. And, if he must, he will have to deploy troopers to cities if they become unsafe, in the same way he deployed them to Dallas and helped control a spiraling murder rate last year.

We hope it doesn’t come to that. But if it does, it will be a more appropriate use of his authority than interfering with the way local governments set their budgets.