  • April 11, 2021

TEXAS VIEW: Apartment residents without water since winter storm - Odessa American: Texas Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS VIEW: Apartment residents without water since winter storm

THE POINT: Someone needs to step up to help these folks.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 2:30 am

TEXAS VIEW: Apartment residents without water since winter storm Abilene Reporter News Odessa American

The residents of Aspen Square Apartments on South Third Street, near what soon will be Abilene Heritage Square — Abilene High School until 1955 — just wish it was an April Fool’s Day joke.

They have been without water since after the historic mid-February winter storm.

How are they managing?

There are several portable toilets set up at the entrance, which for starters doesn’t make for a pretty sight. Next to those on each side are small showering areas.

You don’t want to see the first-floor laundry. Portions of the ceiling have fallen, yet residents still are using some machines.

How is this situation persisting?

We asked City Manager Robert Hanna about the city’s role since it doesn’t appear the owners have moved quickly to help.

According to the Central Appraisal District of Taylor County, Aspen is owned by KG Realco West LLC in Austin.

The two-story, 30,352-square-foot complex was built in 1980. There are 36 units.

Its market value is $708,000.

Hanna said the owner could have relocated the residents but “they’ve chosen not to.”

“We do not have an obligation to house people in this instance,” Hanna said.

John Fowler, a Vietnam War veteran who lives in No. 108, said he no options to relocate, so he has been sticking it out. He is a Meals on Wheels recipient.

Hanna said an asbestos survey was wrapping up last week, and a permit hopefully would be issued so that work could begin.

By state law, abatement of asbestos must take place before improvements are made. The city doesn’t do this but it needs the abatement certified to allow plumbing work to begin. The city is ready to sign off on work where asbestos is not an issue.

Hanna said a resident informed the city about the water issue after the storm, and city staff verified that and required the owners to provide facilities. Other than that, progress on their end has not been fast coming.

“I would say the building owner is slowly working toward compliance,” Hanna said.

The city’s role, he said, is to “enforce the health and safety codes, which we are doing with all haste. Our enforcement actions so far have resulted in the building owner moving toward compliance at a faster pace than before we began those efforts.”

Hanna said the city doesn’t have property maintenance codes.

“The city does not have a rental inspection process, and there are many buildings in Abilene that most Abilenians would refuse to live in if they had the choice not to live in them,” he said. “Some communities adopt property maintenance codes, Abilene has not done that yet.”

That will be brought forward when updated buildings codes go before the City Council, Hanna said. Those currently are under review.

“It is my hope this will give the city some proactive tools to address building owners that fail to meet acceptable standards,” he told us.

This certainly is the case here, and the Aspen complex is in better shape than others in the city.

Hanna said once a permit is issued, he was told water service could be restored to four units a day, with the entire apartment complex restored within 10 days. Other work, such as tile and wall board, would have to be done.

That timetable almost reaches the two-month mark.

These residents live a humble existence. But not having water for weeks and having to venture outside for use of restrooms and showers is something most Abilenians would not tolerate.

Fowler said he had to get water from elsewhere for cooking and to flush his toilet before portable toilets arrived. He used snow, too.

Sadly, this makes our personal storm inconveniences minor. These folks still are in survival mode.

Abilene is a giving community. It would be great if someone stepped up to help these folks. A picnic? Rent assistance?

Fowler said rent has not been discounted.

It’s hard to imagine this scene across the street from a $42 million renovation project.

But we’re not fooling.

Posted in on Sunday, April 11, 2021 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 91°/Low 54°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 49°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 51°
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 64°/Low 50°
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]