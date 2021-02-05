TEXAS VIEW: Abbott notes the need, yet does nothing on bail reform

So often with public officials, it’s what they don’t say that proves more important than what is said.

It’s the absence of conviction, the lack of a firm commitment or stance that is the real tell, not some general acknowledgment of the obvious.

Consider Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent rhetoric about criminal justice reform. He drew attention during a news conference when he acknowledged that people languish in jail pretrial for low-level, nonviolent crimes “simply because they have no money” for bail. But he has offered little in the way of reform for this problem except the observation that it will again be the subject of debate this legislative session.

In other words, no outward endorsement of bail reform such as we have seen in Harris County and which is desperately needed here in Bexar County. What Abbott has endorsed is a revival of the Damon Allen Act to better ensure people accused of violent crimes — who pose a risk to the public — do not secure pretrial release.

“The fact is Texas has a broken bail system that allows dangerous criminals to go free,” Abbott said.

Allen, a state trooper, was killed on Thanksgiving 2017 during a routine traffic stop in Freestone County. The suspect had been released at that time on a $15,500 bond for allegedly assaulting a county deputy.

To be clear, we don’t want defendants who are potentially dangerous to the public to be released pretrial, either. We share Abbott’s goal and frustration on that front, just as we share his anguish about Allen’s killing. But the governor’s focus on violent crime is woefully incomplete. Those accused of dangerous crimes who secure bail and those accused of nonviolent crimes who languish in jail because they are poor represent two sides of the same cash bail coin.

It’s a system that measures wealth, not risk. To underscore this point, once again we return to the stunning prose of Judge Edith Brown Clement of the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who in 2018 described two defendants charged with the same crime, one wealthy and the other poor.

“As a result, the wealthy arrestee is less likely to plead guilty, more likely to receive a shorter sentence or be acquitted, and less likely to bear the social costs of incarceration,” she wrote. “The poor arrestee, by contrast, must bear the brunt of all of these, simply because he has less money than his wealthy counterpart.”

This is the case for bail reform. It’s an inherently unequal form of justice.

Why should Abbott speak with equal force about both sides of bail reform? Because his words matter. As we witnessed last session, the Trooper Damon Allen Act went nowhere partly because it lacked any language to address bail reform for those accused of nonviolent offenses. This would include underscoring the presumption of innocence and requiring bail conditions be as least restrictive as possible.

While violent crime is horrifying and grabs our attention, the reality is our criminal justice system is swamped with people accused of nonviolent offenses. Research has demonstrated that people who languish in jail pretrial become disconnected from their jobs and families, and are more likely to end up in jail again.

As a 2016 Harvard Law School primer on money bail makes clear: “Unnecessary jailing also undermines community safety. Statistical studies have shown that similarly situated, low-risk individuals are actually more likely to commit new crimes following release.”

In other words, reforming the bail system for nonviolent crimes is also a way to prevent future crimes. Acknowledging bail reform is not enough, governor.