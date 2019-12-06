Tech welcomes another group of legends into Hall of Fame

A handful of former Texas Tech stars were recently recognized as the Double T Varsity Club inducted a half-dozen talented Red Raider athletic legends into the TTU athletics Hall of Fame over the weekend.

The athletes from a variety of sports are among the all-time Red Raider greats. The class of 2019 comprises distance runner Sally Kipyego, football players Mike Sears and Dwayne Slay, soccer player Kristy Frantz, track and field hurdler Shawon Harris and basketball player Jarrius Jackson, each of whom left a memorable imprint on Red Raider athletics.

Kipyego, who wrapped up her Tech career in 2009 before turning professional, captured nine individual NCAA championships as a Red Raider and earned a nursing degree. She won a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the London Olympics and is training for the 2020 games next summer. Kipyego grew up in Kenya and began her distance running career at nearby South Plains College in Levelland.

“Her history was rewriting every history book we have,” Tech track and field coach Wes Kittley said in our story.

Jackson was a four-year performer for the Red Raider men’s basketball team from 2004-07. He was recruited by then-assistant coach Chris Beard and went on to become one of the most dependable offensive threats in school history, finishing second on the all-time scoring list. He averaged just more than 20 points per game his junior year and almost 20 points per game his senior year.

Slay, a Red Raider football player in 2004-05, is best remembered for his jarring hit in the 2005 Kansas State game, but that is a small part of an impressive senior season in which he was named Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year with 112 tackles and eight caused fumbles. Rather than recall what he did on the field during the ceremony, Slay instead focused on what the program did for him. “It helped me be a better me,” he said.

Harris was a first-team All-American five times and was part of Tech’s 2005 Big 12 championship team. “With only 12 scholarships, he was unbelievably important to our team,” Kittley said. “Shawon was just such a complete runner in all aspects and an even better person because he was such a team leader.”

Frantz was a standout for the nascent Tech soccer program from 1996-99 and still holds single-season marks for goals, points and ranks second in program history for career goals and points. She becomes the first soccer player to enter the school’s hall of fame.

Sears was an offensive guard for the Raiders from 1973-76, playing on one of the most successful teams in school history. He is the sixth member of the memorable 1976 team that finished 10-2 to enter the hall. He was a three-year starter for the Raiders and twice was selected all-Southwest Conference.

“I feel like I’ve had a very, very blessed life,” he said in our story, “and then this comes along and it’s like, ‘Good Lord, can it get any better?’ Especially for a lineman because we don’t make a mark.”

We beg to differ. Each of these athletes made a significant mark in athletics — and in life. We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition of their contributions to Red Raider athletics.